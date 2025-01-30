Playback speed
Recording from the Sarah Westall show from January 28, 2025

Sasha Latypova
and
Sarah Westall
Jan 30, 2025
4
3
Transcript

Is the US Constitution suspended? Are we at war? Did Louis Pasteur create the fake pandemic protocol? On this podcast we have discussed these questions and much more.

Yesterday, I watched all of the ~4 hrs of the Finance Committee hearing for the RFK Jr’s confirmation as the HHS Secretary. As expected, on my ABV imaginary drinking game scale I would be under the table approximately 30 minutes into it.

I do not agree with some of RFK Jr’s positions expressed in the hearing: I believe that safe vaccines are impossible (there is no safe biological poison), that Operation Warp Speed was a war crime, not an accomplishment, and that the “avian flu virus” is BS. However, a congressional committee hearing is an unwinnable game. RFK Jr made it clear that whatever his own views, he is committed to the government transparency and to upholding the law. I believe he was sincere saying this. The idea of a just society based on the rule law is the only way a society can works for all people, whether they agree or disagree on all matters. Only tyrants insist on complete conformity - and there were plenty of those in the room yesterday. RFK Jr’s handling of the deranged pharma shills like Liz Warren, Bernie Sanders, Ron Wyden, Sheldon Whitehouse and other psychopaths was a show of perseverance and skill at managing adult tantrums. Bernie loosing his last remaining 2 marbles over the baby onesies sold by CHD was the highlight of the entire event:

Image

Credit - Josh Guetzkow

I think there will be enough media commentary all over the internet, which I do not need to repeat.

Bill Rice Jr is offering some good stats on the RFK Jr hearing in this post, especially this:

100 percent- Percentage of women who should be allowed to make their own medical decisions about their “bodily autonomy” regarding “reproductive rights,” according to Sen. Cortez Masto.

0 percent - Percentage of Americans who should be allowed to make their own medical decisions about their “bodily autonomy” regarding Covid vaccines.

In my interview with Sarah Westall I expressed my frustration with Senator Ron Johnson (I link the memo from 2022 that I mentioned in the interview below). However, I must say, that Ron Johnson was the only individual in the confirmation hearing yesterday, who brought up anything at all about the US Government hiding the true nature of the covid operation from public scrutiny, and I thank him for that.

Below are the links to some of my previous posts covering the questions addressed in this discussion:

Art for today: Winter at the Ranch, watercolor, 12x16in.

