Covid Dossier - discussing Canada and US with Matthew Pauly and Connie Shields

In this conversation Debbie Lerman and I talk to Canadian podcasters about the evidence of the military operation, walking through the sections of our dossier in more detail.

Connie Shields has written about the Canadian food inspectors from CFIA trying to eliminate 400 healthy ostriches on a British Columbia farm. This story is much more than just the government goons trying to destroy a farm. This is about setting a precedent for the government being able to destroy ANY farm (and ultimately any group of people) on pretenses of Agenda 2030, One Health and faking of the pandemics with PCR tests.

After our interview, there have been several developments in the ostrich farm case: second bird was shot by a sniper, and on Friday, May 23, the US HHS Secretary RFK Jr wrote a letter to CFIA asking them to stop their plans for killing all the healthy birds:

The letter, signed by Kennedy as well as NIH director Jay Bhattacharya and FDA Commissioner Martin A. Makary states that while the U.S. officials understand the importance of stopping the spread of avian flu, they believe there is limited value in killing the surviving birds at Universal Ostrich nearly six months after the last bird believed to be infected with avian flu died.

It also warns against a policy of killing all birds in every flock infected, given the widespread nature of avian flu in wild bird populations. It's not the first time Kennedy has weighed in on the case, having previously been asked about it during an interview on a New York radio show and telling the host he was "horrified by the idea that they are going to kill these animals."

It is unlikely that CFIA will listen to reason, because Canada is a failed state already under Agenda 2030 rules of the global mafia. The criminal cartel wants to be able to kill any animal or people by declaring them infected with fake PCR-conjured viruses and policies like “zero covid” or “zero avian flu”. If you are wondering about the United States, it is a failed state, too, perhaps in earlier stages of failure vs Canada.

CFIA has said cull will move forward CBC News has reached out the CFIA for a response. Earlier in the day, the agency provided CBC News with a statement indicating the cull would be moving forward and it would not be retesting the birds. Nor would it consider an exemption for its "stamping out" policy, which is applied to all "domestic poultry" flocks where avian flu is detected, which includes ostriches and emus along with ducks, chickens, and turkeys.



"Under Canada's stamping out policy, all domestic birds at an infected premises are depopulated to control the risk of further spread," the spokesperson wrote.

