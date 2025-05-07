"Raw Deal" with Jim Fetzer and Brian Davidson

Link to video on Bitchute

(Monique Lukens joins late.) We began with the latest from the Middle East, where Hal Turner reports that special aircraft to conduct military ops have been sent, which suggests attacks are imminent--but whether on Yemen or Iran remains unclear. Secretary of State Rubio has (absurdly) declared that Iran must give up its (peaceful atomic energy) enrichment program entirely, which is a non-starter for Tehran. Trump is sending US troops for a land invasion of Yemen without Congressional authorization, where I predict the Houthis will kill each and every one of them. (Honestly, I mistakenly believed the guy had a brain in his head. This act has disproven it.) Sen. Fetterman has (insanely) called for the US to bomb Iran because of its (non-existence) nuclear weapons program. Unreal! The new head of NATO has come to the US in an attempt to persuade him not to encourage Zalensky to make peace with Russia. Most of the show was on the COVID fraud, where Sasha is among the world's leading experts. Her comments, explanations, and observations were extremely insightful and illuminating. Monique joined late and we had calls from Brian and Paul to round out the show.

