On Shannon Joy Show, discussing the Means drama and why we will not sit down and shut up...

Link to video on Rumble

I enjoyed talking to Shannon yesterday on a live show. The nomination of Ms. [not doctor] Casey [Paula] Means as Surgeon General has become the straw that broke MAHA back. This is such a blatant installation of a deeply unqualified, empty head, anything but vaccines platitude-spewing, deep-state babe for admittedly a ceremonial role at HHS is a slap in the face for the medical freedom movement. We discussed Casey’s little fake enterprise funded by the top shelf Silicon Valley crowd and now valued at $300M+. It is not a real business, it is a “buy your next Surgeon General” club! In addition, Calley Means is in business with the current FDA Commissioner Makary at Truemed, a scammy company that auto generates letters from doctors so that they can be used to buy otherwise ineligible products via health savings plans.

This “out of the blue” nomination of Ms. Means created a peculiar male-female divide, where (mostly) male, self appointed “freedom leaders” are telling mothers who are fighting to stop poisoning 25,000 children DAILY to sit down, shut up and trust the 5D plan.

Some, like Bob Malone are comparing the outrage over this blatant subversion of MAHA mom’s effort to stop the carnage to a “temper tantrum”. My only reaction to this - one has to be a psychopath to say to grieving mothers, that their outrage over daily death and injury toll accompanied by bullshit banning of food dyes and soda from our newly appointed HHS leadership (for the poor, not for Trump, obviously, he can guzzle his Coke all day long) - a temper tantrum. I thank Bobster for outing himself to wider audiences as the evil asshole that he is.

If you haven’t seen this yet - Vinay Prasad, an incompetent fool who publicly ridiculed vaccine injured people is now head of CBER (Peter Marks’s replacement). Way to go, Marty and RFK Jr! That’s totally appropriate choice of the head of vaccines. He’ll do your “gold standard science” alright.

This is where we are with this Orange Clown Administration. Sadly.

But we, the mothers, the grandmothers, we will never give up the fight for our children and grandchildren. We will NEVER sit down and shut up. To Malones, Prasads, Makarys: You don’t know what’s coming. While you are puffing yourself up, expertly furrowing your brow, spewing bullshit as “expertise” and lies as “moderate thoughtful position”, while you are preening, deflecting and distracting on behalf of pharma and deep state interests, delirious with newly gained power, while you are having visions of all the plunder coming your way via your little business ventures, you don’t realize that you are occupying the most dangerous spot on Planet Earth - between pissed off mothers and their children whom you are actively poisoning.

Get the hell out of the way.

Relevant articles about the Means duo:

Politico piece discussing Calley Means’ aggressive, expletive-laden fight with The Wellness Co. Way to go, “special government employee” of HHS threatening a business competitor!

Art for today: Eternal, oil on panel. Available art here.