Due Diligence and Art

Due Diligence and Art

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
32
9

Discussing Covid Dossier, evidence of the Military Operation on Ask Dr. Drew Show

Sasha Latypova's avatar
Sasha Latypova
May 12, 2025
32
9
Share
Transcript

This is a recording from my recent appearance on Ask Dr. Drew Show.

Link to video on Rumble

Art for today: Plein Air in Carson Valley, watercolor, 11x14 in.

© 2025 Sasha Latypova
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture