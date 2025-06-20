Covid is a Military Operation that Never Stopped

This is a video recording from my recent presentation for Doctors 4 Covid Ethics group. The talk covers the military nature of the covid attack on society and the ongoing non-acknowledgement of this nature under Trump 2.0 administration. To date few in the “freedom” community realize or discuss the fact that covid operation had nothing to do with public health. This needs to change before any justice or reform can be accomplished.

The poweroint for this talk can be downloaded here:

Download slides

June 19: As you may have already heard, family of Grace Schara lost in jury trial over her wrongful death.

APPLETON (NBC 26) — In Outagamie County on Thursday, a jury has ruled in favor of Ascension Wisconsin, in what has been called a "landmark" trial on medical accountability. That's according to a representative of the family of Grace Schara, the plaintiffs in the case. Scott Schara sued Ascension, and others, for wrongful death on behalf of Grace Schara. Grace was a 19-year-old with Down sydrome who died in 2021 after contracting COVID-19.

This verdict is completely outrageous, given that Grace was put on a do not resuscitate order against her family wishes, explicit cries to save her, and were forced to watch the doctors murder her on video. My heart goes out to the Schara family. Please join me in prayers.

As you can see, there is no justice in an ongoing war on us waged by the government that weaponized everything, but the main murder machinery is operating via “health care”. The hospital murders during the fake pandemic were intentional and federally funded. The technology and policy targeting people for extermination for profit continues. It never stopped.

Art for today: Daffodils in a Blue Vase, oil on panel 9x12 in.