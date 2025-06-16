Discussing the Covid Dossier in detail with Cornelia Mrose and Debbie Lerman

Link to video on Rumble

This is Part 2 of our discussion with Cornelia

on the topic of the Covid Dossier.

The dossier itself can be found here:

In addition, Debbie Lerman has recently published a book which provides detailed analysis and backgrounds of key actors, including Colonel Deborah Birx.

I highly recommend this book, which is even more relevant today due to Birx relationship with Palntir.

Birx is a board member of Palantir, together with General Gustav Perna of Operation Warp Speed (wow, what a coincidence!). Palantir is a private military data/AI platform at the heart of the totalitarian octopus that is going to suck all of our data into the digital control grid designed to enslave the survivors of the covid democide. New MAGA hat just dropped, get it while supplies last!

Finally, since we recorded this interview, further validation of what we are saying about global military op was revealed. The Dutch government admitted that they are operating under secret obligations to the so-called NATO Resilience Goals.

Just so you get a good idea about these goals, here is NATO building in Brussels with its striking architectural design:

Art for today: sketch of the daisies, watercolor.

: