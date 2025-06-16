Due Diligence and Art

Discussing the Covid Dossier in detail with Cornelia Mrose and Debbie Lerman

This is a deeper dive into the Dossier, with focus on Colonel Birx and other important characters. We cover several countries in EU as well. Don't miss this discussion!
Sasha Latypova's avatar
Sasha Latypova
Jun 16, 2025
Share
Transcript

Link to video on Rumble

This is Part 2 of our discussion with Cornelia

Flashlights Podcast
on the topic of the Covid Dossier.

The dossier itself can be found here:

The Covid Dossier, Updated: A record of military and intelligence coordination of the global Covid event.

Sasha Latypova
·
Mar 25
In addition, Debbie Lerman has recently published a book which provides detailed analysis and backgrounds of key actors, including Colonel Deborah Birx.

Debbie Lerman's Substack
My Book "The Deep State Goes Viral" Just Came Out!
Less than an hour ago I got notice that my book, The Deep State Goes Viral: Pandemic Planning and the Covid Coup, from Brownstone Publishing, is now available for purchase. Interestingly, it is categorized under “World History” on Amazon. That actually makes sense, although at first I thought it might be considered more a Public Health or Policy type bo…
a month ago · 127 likes · 67 comments · Debbie Lerman

I highly recommend this book, which is even more relevant today due to Birx relationship with Palntir.

Image
Image

Birx is a board member of Palantir, together with General Gustav Perna of Operation Warp Speed (wow, what a coincidence!). Palantir is a private military data/AI platform at the heart of the totalitarian octopus that is going to suck all of our data into the digital control grid designed to enslave the survivors of the covid democide. New MAGA hat just dropped, get it while supplies last!

Finally, since we recorded this interview, further validation of what we are saying about global military op was revealed. The Dutch government admitted that they are operating under secret obligations to the so-called NATO Resilience Goals.

Bombshell: Dutch Government Admits It is Obligated to Follow a Secret NATO Agenda

Bombshell: Dutch Government Admits It is Obligated to Follow a Secret NATO Agenda

Sasha Latypova
·
Jun 7
Just so you get a good idea about these goals, here is NATO building in Brussels with its striking architectural design:

Image

Art for today: sketch of the daisies, watercolor.

:

