Due Diligence and Art

Due Diligence and Art

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kenneth J Hinnenkamp's avatar
Kenneth J Hinnenkamp
3h

As a NATO member, the US must be subject to the secret agenda too. Another reason for us to pull out of NATO.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Sasha Latypova and others
Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
3h

BRICS is also another piece of crap that went along with NATO when it came to con-vid.

https://edwardslavsquat.substack.com/p/brics-and-the-pandemic-agreement

BRICS is exactly like them and the UN as they had a single nation, Brazil, able to block Venezuela from entering it.

Venezuela is in bad shape because of Western sanctions and BRICS basically extended it to the East. What anti democratic authoritarian clowns!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
70 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sasha Latypova
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture