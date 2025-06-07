One of my readers kindly forwarded this article from a Dutch newspaper written by Eric van de Beek. It reveals an acknowledgement by the Dutch Government that they are captured by NATO military objectives, described as “Resilience Goals” via classified agreements and secret commitments. These goals include “pandemics”, public health in general, climate and many other items which we collectively recognize as “Agenda 2030”.

Below is an auto-translation of the article in English:

The cabinet has recognized that it implements policy based on NATO objectives that are secret. The objectives are related to making society resilient to disruptive events such as war, pandemics and natural disasters ‘. Member of Parliament Pepijn van Houwelingen of Forum for Democracy speaks of “a huge black hole in our democracy ”.

The Schoof cabinet says it wants to make the Netherlands ‘resilient ’, so that the population is well prepared for crisis situations such as sabotage of the drinking water supply, the elimination of electricity and communication networks and biological warfare. The Other Newspaper reported last year that the resilience of The Hague comes from NATO. Former Prime Minister Mark Rutte and other heads of government of NATO member states signed in 2023 at a NATO summit in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius for the implementation of so-called ‘resilience objectives ’ (resilience targets). They promised to take action against these goals.

In January of this year, VWS's now resigned minister Fleur Agema claimed in an interview with reporter Jonathan Krispijn van Onheard Nieuws that there is nothing mysterious about the NATO resilience goals. “You can simply read the NATO obligations on the Internet ”, she said. “The signature that Mark Rutte has put under the agreements made in NATO context is simply public. ” The Other Newspaper already reported that this is not correct. The resilience goals are only discussed in general terms on the NATO website. Nothing is said about the interpretation of the goals. Nowhere on the NATO website is a signature of Rutte or other then heads of state or government. NATO's press information stated to De Andere Krant that the document on the basis of which the Netherlands and other NATO member states pursue a resilience policy is ‘classified ’ (classified). It's secret. NATO cannot and should not say anything about it, and neither can the governments of the NATO member states.

The cabinet now recognizes this. In response to questions from Member of Parliament Ralf Dekker of FVD, Agema, also on behalf of Prime Minister Dick Schoof, wrote in a letter of 2 June: “The fact that the Netherlands committed itself to these objectives through NATO can be found in the Vilnius Summit Communist. The Navo Resilience Objectivesare displayed in an underlying document that is not public. ... The resilience goals are guidelines for member states, each country is responsible for implementing this through national policy. The NATO resilience targets have been developed by departments under the coordination of the NCTV. Partly on the basis of this, objectives have been formulated in the cabinet-wide parliamentary letter on resilience to military and hybrid threats that your Chamber received in December. The next step is to work towards implementation plans. A second parliamentary letter will follow later this year, containing the cabinet's first concrete policy commitment to increase resilience. ... International cooperation is essential to respond to threats from Russia, China and Iran, among others. NATO's top priority is credible deterrence and collective defense. ”

Pippin van Houwelingen who previously asked questions about the mystery surrounding the NATO truthfulness goals speaks of a “huge black hole in our democracy ”. He emphasizes that NATO's resilience goals are not limited to military matters, but include many policy areas such as climate and public health. In principle, any ministry can have to deal with it. With a cabinet that carries out a secret agenda, the House of Representatives is insufficiently able to carry out its controlling task, says Van Houwelingen. He promises to set “a battery of follow-up questions ”. Other parties in the House of Representatives have so far been silent on the subject. FVD has twice requested a debate, but this was not supported by other parties in the Chamber.