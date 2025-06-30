Link to the Truth Expedition podcast:

Episode notes:

In our latest interview, we delve into the COVID Dossier, a comprehensive document recently released by Sasha and Debbie Lerner. The Dossier proves that governments around the world worked lockstep to scare, fool, and kill innocent people. In this intriguing discussion, we critically evaluate the actions taken by RFK Jr. and Donald Trump to date in the administration. We explore their approaches, decisions, and the broader implications of their leadership during these unprecedented times. We also discuss the outcome of the Grace Schara trial and how they literally declared that it is normal to euthanize people.