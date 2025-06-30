Due Diligence and Art

Due Diligence and Art

The Truth Expedition Podcast

Sasha Latypova
Jun 30, 2025
Link to the Truth Expedition podcast:

COVID Was a Military Operation That Had NOTHING To Do with Public Health
Gunnar and I interviewed Sasha Latypova yesterday, and the show is ready to watch on demand…
Episode notes:

In our latest interview, we delve into the COVID Dossier, a comprehensive document recently released by Sasha and Debbie Lerner. The Dossier proves that governments around the world worked lockstep to scare, fool, and kill innocent people. In this intriguing discussion, we critically evaluate the actions taken by RFK Jr. and Donald Trump to date in the administration. We explore their approaches, decisions, and the broader implications of their leadership during these unprecedented times. We also discuss the outcome of the Grace Schara trial and how they literally declared that it is normal to euthanize people.

Relevant links:

The Covid Dossier, Updated: A record of military and intelligence coordination of the global Covid event.

Sasha Latypova
Mar 25
Eugenics for Dummies, aka HHS's "Evidence-Based Approach" to covid shots.

Sasha Latypova
May 28
Memo Re EUA Countermeasures to send to your doctor, pharmacist, employer, school, sheriff, county commissioner and state lawmakers

Sasha Latypova
January 26, 2024
Art for today: Lighthouse at Pt. Cabrillo, CA, watercolor, 5x7 in. Available art here.

