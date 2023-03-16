Robert Kennedy Jr. Podcast: Militarized Healthcare
I am back on RFK Jr's podcast and we are discussing my favorite topic.
Listen to podcast here
View video here
Art for today: Daniel in the Lions’ Den
The original of this painting was sold. There are limited edition prints available, 19x26 in on fine art paper.
Due Diligence and Art is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Thanks Sasha...for all you're doing.
My mother was an artist so I know how hard a painting like this is, your work is magnificent. Bravo!