Due Diligence and Art

New "gene therapy" for $4M/treatment approved for an "ultra rare" "genetic" condition
Laundering of vaccine injuries for gaslighting and profit
  
Sasha Latypova
114
Interview with MicMeow, Conservative Continuum
Recorded in February, 2024
  
Sasha Latypova
45:12
14
Interview with Doc Malik Recorded on March 16, 2024.
Here is my recent interview with Doc Malik . We covered a number of topics including: Faked “covid pandemic”; Fake virology; Military driven global…
  
Sasha Latypova
81
Oklahomans and neighbors, please consider attending this hearing on March 26, and show public support.
Press release with details below.
  
Sasha Latypova
43
Parents beware: Johns Hopkins HEAT wants to brainwash your school-aged children.
Totalitarians always come after your kids.
  
Sasha Latypova
277
Department of Justice: fraud and resulting death/injury from covid shots are part of the US public health policy!
DOJ's motion to intervene and dismiss Brook Jackson's lawsuit v Pfizer has been filed.
  
Sasha Latypova
306
October Surprise: ‘Bioterrorism’?
Should we fear the WHO - or the USA?
Published on DemocracyManifest Substack  
Moderna is substantially expanding manufacturing capacity, despite low demand for their mRNA poison...
Moderna is building manufacturing facilities in many countries, much more capacity than they had for covid shots. Canada:Due Diligence and Art is a…
  
Sasha Latypova
359
mRNA food labeling bill failed to progress in the Utah state legislature.
Trade associations and paid lobbyists do not have your family's safety interest at heart. What's next?
  
Sasha Latypova
208
Brook Jackson's case v Pfizer under False Claims Act - DOJ plans to intervene to dismiss.
After oral arguments were scheduled for April 17, the DOJ confirms they cannot afford discovery in a court of law.
  
Sasha Latypova
163
Full interview with Refuge of Sinners
This interview was recorded a few weeks ago for a Catholic network based in Australia
  
Sasha Latypova
1:25:11
79
World Exclusive: Everything You Wanted to Know About Secret Biolabs in Ukraine, Now Revealed!
DOD Operation Warp Speed confirms - pathogens are made in the labs. It's ok when WE do it! It's to save grandma and for warfighter readiness...
  
Sasha Latypova
233
