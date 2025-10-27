Trump let a private investor, the heir to the Mellon banking family, “help” the US military with a $130M of “donation to cover their paychecks”. Here is Trump discussing this in a video clip: https://x.com/i/status/1981465137291710464/video/1

This is explained as a “good Samaritan” paying for the military’s salaries because “radical Democrats” shut down the government. Translation: Thomas Massie has enough votes in Congress to release the Epstein files… and it just so happens that Mellon’s dad is on the Epstein flight logs, with Mellon involved in the sex trafficking litigation! As we know already:

The amount is not large enough to make any impact on military paychecks, as the DOD employs 1.3 million active duty and a total of around 4.5 million military and civilian staff. It is reported that the monthly costs are around $9 billion. However, the amount given by Mellon is very large nonetheless, and nobody gives this type of “donation” without actually buying something for it. So, what did he buy?

Are our servicemembers being paid for with money from Trump’s banking “friend” - what can possibly go wrong?

This may be some sort of quid pro quo, however, I am having persistent deja vu these days. During the Soviet Union collapse, deals like these were quite common. It was possible to buy military assets for pennies, or simply take them over and pay for their upkeep (sort of). Eventuality, the privatization and importation of armies via illegal immigration happens quite predictably with collapsing empires, as described by Arnold Toynbee in his “Study of History”. I discussed it here. Every failed empire collapses into fractured militarized authoritarian dictatorship(s), which then fight for the shreds of the remaining assets that had not been looted yet. Trump and his family are some of the most brazen looters, but of course he is not the first “first family” to enrich himself from the office.

Not to put too fine of a point on this - WHOM are “our military” serving now that they are being paid by a private party? I am using quotation marks since my readers know that the US military is not “ours” and hasn’t been for quite some time. So, this purchase-of-the-military move, while astonishing, is not really. It is simply making the known obvious.

I am bringing this up because I have been working on a related question:

How many military personnel worldwide were deployed for committing mass murder while faking the “COVID-19 pandemic response”?

The numbers are jaw dropping, even though they are available only for 1 year (2020) and this is difficult to estimate precisely. Different countries counted “deployment” in different ways (some reported people on standby, some gave peak concurrent headcount, others gave cumulative person‑days).

That said, adding up the best official figures that can be found (by Chat GPT and other internet searches) yields a conservative estimate of approximately 600,000 - 800,000 military personnel deployed worldwide by the end of 2020. The true cumulative headcount was almost certainly higher. The breakdown is as follows:

NATO (30 countries): NATO’s own year‑end note states that “across the Alliance, almost half a million troops supported the civilian response” in 2020 (field hospitals, testing, logistics, border support, etc.) [NATO]

United States: ~45,000 National Guard activated at peak (late May/June 2020). ~37,000 were on COVID‑specific missions as of 18 Jun 2020. ~9.1 million Guard duty‑days in calendar 2020. (Active‑duty support was additional.)

Australia: The Australian Defence Force’s Operation COVID‑19 Assist ultimately involved >18,000 personnel, with a peak of ~3,500 in September 2020. [Australian National Audit Office]

United Kingdom (Op RESCRIPT) ~4,000 committed on most days; up to ~20–23k at readiness/standby. (MoD/House of Commons Library.)

Germany (Amtshilfe / “Hilfeleistung”) >6,000 soldiers on task at peak (Nov 2020); 15,000 on standby; snapshots include 1,400 concurrently on 12 Oct and 4,366 directly assisting on 5 Nov.

Spain (Operación Balmis: Mar–Jun 2020): 188,713 cumulative personnel rotated through (this is included in NATO total); ~8,000 deployed on the worst days (MoD reporting & detailed wrap‑ups).

France (Opération Résilience) No single national 2020 headcount published. Documented activities include field ICU (EMR) at Mulhouse, inter‑hospital/sea‑air medical lifts, and logistics, but official sources in 2020 didn’t provide a consolidated headcount.

Italy: ~1,400 personnel in Operazione IGEA testing teams (Nov 2020). Other tasks (e.g., Strade Sicure augmentation, logistics) were substantial but not consolidated into a 2020 national headcount.

Poland: ≥20,000 soldiers engaged by Oct 2020 (MoD statement summarized in peer‑reviewed analysis), including Territorial Defense Forces.

Canada (Op LASER): ~1,700 CAF personnel deployed to Long‑Term Care facilities in ON/QC (Apr–Jun 2020). A 24,000‑person standby response force was raised.

Brazil: By September 2020, 28,729 Brazilian service members had been mobilized under Operação COVID‑19 (later rising further); government reporting around the same period also cites ~34,000 personnel employed. (I count the lower, verified figure for the floor.) [Agência Brasil]

Mexico: Mexico’s 2020 security report shows 49,585 personnel assigned across Plan DN‑III‑E / Plan Marina / National Guard tasks related to COVID‑19; an academic review the same year estimated 47,864 soldiers and sailors (i.e., excluding civilian police) supporting the response. (For a conservative, strictly‑military floor, I count ~47.9k.) [Gobierno de México]

China: The PLA publicly reported >4,000 military medical personnel deployed to Wuhan/Hubei during the early 2020 surge. (This is a narrow count—just PLA medics—so it likely understates broader PLA support.) [PMC+State Council of China+eng.mod.gov.cn].

Japan: MOD/JSDF documents confirm ~2,700 personnel for the Diamond Princess and related early 2020 tasks (later missions added more) [mod.go.jp].

New Zealand: ~1,200 NZDF personnel were rotating through Managed Isolation & Quarantine duties by October 2020 (Operation Protect) [nzdf.mil.nz].

South Africa: Operation Notlela authorized very large numbers, but reliable reporting indicates ~8,000 SANDF members actually deployed at a time by October 2020 (media claims of 70,000 were later debunked as authorizations/standby rather than bodies on the ground) [defenceWeb].

How does this compare to an “actual war”?

As an example, the total number of U.S. military personnel deployed in the Iraq War in the 2003 invasion of Iraq phase involved about 160,000 U.S. troops at its peak in 2007 [Wikipedia]. Over the duration of operations in Iraq (including occupation, surge, draw-down), more than 1.5 million U.S. service members deployed between March 2003 and December 2011, i.e. during 8 years of war [Watson Brown University].

Covid-19 wasn’t a “mismanaged public health crisis”. It was an remains a war.

