This article is motivated by the clip from Brook Jackson’s recent interview on Shannon Joy show. Clip by

,

Brook is an American hero, and I am glad she is discussing this publicly now.

We need more scales to fall from the eyes of the googly-eyed MAGA-MAHA crowd.

Transcript of the clip:

“They all freaking know. They all know. Bobby Kennedy knows. Senator Ron Johnson knows. I’m sorry, I’m just going to go off here for a second. I will never forget being in a closed-door meeting with Senator Ron Johnson. Some of the frontline faces that we all love and we, we don’t want to, you know, say too much, but I, will never forget being in this meeting and we’re talking about DNA contamination and what that potentially means to patients with, you know, let’s just say a cancer diagnosis. “You know, is this something that we need to be looking at? And I will never forget Senator Ron Johnson said we can’t just, because what we were doing in this meeting was trying to develop or create an agenda for the following day which was going to be aired live to, you know, the, the public. And so we’re trying to come up with this agenda. And he said, we can’t just go out there and tell the American people that there’s a possibility that they’re going to get cancer. “I was, and Mary Bowden was there too. I was so disgusted by that statement. Because we need to be warning people. People need to be able to take their symptoms and their scans or whatever they’re looking at, to their, to their doctors and be able to discuss this openly. And, and I just couldn’t believe he said that. And I hopped on the next plane that I could get on, which was like at 5 o’ clock in the morning from D.C., but I got the hell out of there. “And I appreciate what he has done, certainly like 100% he’s done great things. But damn him for saying that like that. That was two years ago. How many people could we have warned in that time that this is something that we know. It’s now on the Congressional Record, right? At his own hearing. But two years prior you said we can’t say anything. We can’t scare people. People need to be scared. People need to be scared of the United States government and people need to be scared certainly of the pharmaceutical companies who get away with it by the Department of Justice, by our government helping them get away with these crimes.”

Ron Johnson decided, the day before conducting his “truth summit” that “we can’t just go out there and tell the American people that there’s a possibility that they’re going to get cancer”. And what did American people get?

Cancer, of course.

The data below is from Ethical Skeptic and US Mortality accounts. These analysts use different methodologies and often do not agree with each other, however, here they both show the same thing. These series are only showing data up to 2024, currently the situation is worse:

I can also add that Ron Johnson is by far not the only high profile individual in “health freedom” who hid the cancer risk information from the public while injections kept rolling. Several VERY high profile “truth teller” scientists I am aware of also privately discussed that they should not make statements that mRNA causes cancer, just, you know - “not to scare people”! There are numerous known and well studied mechanisms by which gene therapies in general and mRNA/LNP specifically causes cancer. This was documented by the FDA prior to 2015, and by many science papers, too. These “science experts” are pretending to be fearless truth tellers in MAHA circles. I am keeping the names private for now, as some of these are highly litigious people, but this may change in the future.

This week, Ron Johnson is being paraded around “freedom” media as bravely investigating “Biden FBI spying on GOP Senators” as if it’s some sort of Earth shattering revelation! Give me a break! Have you heard of the Patriot Act? It’s much easier to list who ISN’T spying on Americans, including the Senators, than who is. This is a distraction and will, once again, result in absolutely nothing.

Ron Johnson had a role in the con-demic which is called “the vent”. Many of us noted that there is one in practically each major lock-stepping country - Christine Anderson in EU for instance, or Malcolm Roberts in Australia. One lonely Senator or a Parliamentarian “allowed” to “speak the truth about covid”, so that all the dissidents can be channeled to these “public hearings” resulting in nothing.

Yes, Johnson said a bunch of good things. Yes, the participants in those meetings (with exception of Bob Malone who lies whenever his lips are moving) said generally good things. However, many bereaved, desperate, injured people spent money and time and effort traveling to DC to speak or attend the phony hearings in hopes of getting some justice. All for nothing.

Yours truly, of course, also took Johnson in good faith for a while. As I reported a while ago, Johnson requested a memo summarizing mine and Katherine Watt’s work at the end of 2022. We delivered the memo to him and his staff in December 2022, together with approx. 600Mb of source materials as attachments. After that memo, Johnson’s office stopped communicating with us. Here is the article where I published the memo:

Art for today: Sketch from Florence, Italy. Watercolor, 12x16 in.