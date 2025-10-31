This article is a follow-on to my previous reporting on “cytomegalovirus” vaccine that Moderna (DARPA) puts in “clinical trials” every so many years, after it’s conveniently forgotten that this shyte never worked and had failed a few times already.

I reported previously about Phase 3 clinical trial for Moderna’s mRNA-1647 (CMV vax):

The study was conducted ONLY in females of childbearing potential. This was a glaring violation of safety/toxicology regulations, since the biodistribution of Moderna’s LNP platform (which they claim pertain to all of their vaccines) has never been studied in females. The only preclinical biodistribution study conducted specifically with this CMV vax, mRNA-1647, EXCLUDED female animals. Given the evidence from all mRNA shots currently on the market we know that the LNPs accumulate in the ovaries, and destroy them.

The “mRNA platform” destroys approx 60% of non-renewable female eggs (and will do that to a female fetus, too):

The FDA also knows this very well, too. Yet they let Moderna inject young women with ovary destroying juice, “for science”. The “endpoints”, i.e. what was being studied in Phase 3, included - you guessed it - nothing about CMV-induced illness! They study “seroconversion”, i.e. can our jab generate the “correct antibodies” to a fake computer model.

This would be hilarious if it weren’t so evil. The Phase 3 study has 296 worldwide locations! This is a massive number of clinical sites. While the enrollment numbers were not reported, I would estimate 10,000-20,000 participants, young women, who may want to be mothers some day. This mass sterilization effort disguised as a “clinical trial” will destroy those dreams for many of them, and possibly that’s the reason these pointless poisonings include so many subjects. That’s the way to maximally poison, jab, jab, jab, as many as you can catch!

Just a few weeks ago, Moderna’s President Stephen Hodge lied to the analysts promising a greater than 50% efficacy in the Phase 3 trial.

Endpoints news, Oct 22 reports:

Moderna’s CMV vaccine fails Phase 3 study, ending long-shot prevention effort Moderna said its cytomegalovirus vaccine failed a Phase 3 study and it will end further development of the shot for most patients. The company said Wednesday that the efficacy of the vaccine, called mRNA-1647, ranged from 6% to 23% depending on case definition. That was far below the company’s hope for at least 49% efficacy. “It is a surprise,” President Stephen Hoge said in an interview with Endpoints News, adding that the company believed it had a “fair shot” at reaching the 49% threshold. “It’s obviously pretty disappointing,” he said. It was being tested in women ages 16 to 40.

It’s not a “surprise” of any kind at all.

This “vaccine” already thoroughly failed in 2016-2017. The animal biodistribution study for it, conducted in MALE rats only, was submitted as “valid” data for Moderna’s covid mRNA shot fake-”BLA approval” by the FDA.

The only reason, IMO, Moderna ran this current “clinical trial” was to inject potentially sterilizing poison in thousands of young women of reproductive potential. It’s sterilization programs masquerading as “clinical trials” and “free vaccine clinics” same thing they do in Africa and India. They knew this shit was not going to generate any, even remotely approvable data. The FDA allowed them to go ahead an do just that.

Republishing from my previous articles about Moderna’s CMV vaccine.

What the heck is CMV, you may ask. It’s an imaginary computer model, duh. It’s called “cytomegalovirus” to elicit maximum scare effect. CMV is one of those asymptomatic but deadly things. First of all, everyone’s got it! It is claimed that ~50–80% of U.S. adults have been infected by age 40 but most infections are asymptomatic. m-kay….

According to CDC:

symptomatic illness occurs more frequently in: Immunocompromised patients (e.g., transplant recipients, people with HIV/AIDS). Newborns with congenital CMV .

Pregnant individuals (risk to fetus if primary infection occurs).

You see where this is going, right? “Congenital CMV”, aka the vax injury from all the shit the pregnant mother was jabbed with plus everything that the newborn was jabbed with has to be covered up with more “congenital” and “rare genetic” conditions!

Further quoting CDC:

Incidence at birth : ~0.5–0.7% of live births (≈ 20,000–30,000 infants per year in the U.S.).

Symptomatic at birth : 10–15% of infected newborns (~2,000–4,500 infants annually).

Long-term sequelae : Hearing loss (most common) Vision impairment Developmental delay

Estimated symptomatic cCMV‑related hospitalizations for infants < 1 year average 747 per year, corresponding to 18.6 per 100,000 infants combined (range ~17 to 19 per 100K). [PubMed Central].

OK, we got the number that Moderna juice is supposed to prevent in order to make the world a better, safer place for everyone who can still run and hide from “healthcare”! A whopping 700 cases of vaccine injured infants out of ~3.6-4 million newborns in the US that ended up hospitalized because they were poisoned before and at birth, also happened to “test positive” for CMV with a non-diagnostic non-validated and utterly fraudulent PCR test.

By the way, two studies - published NEJM and JAMA! - claim that they “validated” CMV PCR assays, but demonstrate no validation of anything. These are the usual circle-jerk exercises of virology: screenings of newborns with multiple unvalidated assays, finding the same computer model these tests are designed to find (but not finding it all the time however, since scientific reproducibility is not in vogue anymore) and then declaring that they validated the PCR assay!

Does CMV cause any illness?

I asked GPT about scientific validation of CMV as causative agent of any illness. It went into a tizzy, I thought it was going to fry my computer in despair. After many minutes of thinking very deeply and reporting me to several NSA databases for wrongthink and precrime it came back with some papers. I am beginning to enjoy using AI. It cited several “isolation” papers from the 1950’s and 60’s for which nothing except the title is available. Not even abstracts. Not even for money. It’s that important! Nothing says “trust the science” like hiding it extra hard. This paper was cited as “classic” for demonstrating causation of illness by whatever is deemed CMV. Not available. At all! One paper was found in open access claiming “isolation” of this virus from 3 infants who were sick with something. That’s it. Nothing else about proof of disease causality by this super-dangerous, world ending “pathogen” is available.

Moderna’s CMV vaccine already failed in 2017:

Do we know anything about the product Moderna is fighting so hard to bring to market? Yes, we do! That’s because I read 700+ mind-numbing pages from Moderna animal studies production under FOIA (and a lawsuit by Judicial Watch) and spent a couple of weeks deciphering that bullshit. Now I bring to you the gem of Moderna CMV vax, which was in development in 2017 and failed back then, since there was no way in hell, even using corrupted crony FDA relationships, that their gene therapy garbage was getting on the market. The fact that gene therapies, unlike vaccines, have manufacturer’s liability attached made it impossible to push that poison in large enough volumes. It required the global military faked pandemic and the PREP Act liability shield to do so. Back in 2020, Moderna included the biodistribution study conducted with Moderna’s failed at the time mRNA-1647, the CMV vax in their Spikevax (mRNA-1273) submission to the FDA. That study was from 2017. The fact that mRNA-1273 and mRNA-1647 are completely different products for different indications made no difference as EUA countermeasures are not regulated as investigational pharmaceutical products. Therefore, submitting testing for bananas from Paraguay as evidence of safety for Spikevax to the FDA is totally kosher:

Here is what we know:

This product is a construct of 6 different experimental mRNAs(!), none of which are approved for anything, nor studied separately. The study was a non-GLP (Good Laboratory Practice) biodistribution study in male rats only. Note that for some unspecified reasons they included no females! It’s like they knew they were going to target pregnant women even back then and wanted to avoid showing any damage to female reproductive system. The study was conducted at the Charles River facility in Canada. The study demonstrated distribution of the lipid nanoparticles throughout the entire body and accumulation in all major organ systems, except the kidney.

