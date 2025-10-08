Due Diligence and Art

Due Diligence and Art

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
3m

Drug trust always ruled the world.

The World Order sets up countless groups to promote any type of idea, and then sets up other groups to fanatically oppose them, but the masters have no dedication to anything except slavery." The World Order Eustace Mullins 1992

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Sasha Latypova
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture