This post is a continuation of my previous writing on the subject of water and alternative theories of the World. If you need a refresher, here are links to Part 1 and Part 2.

E ≠ mc^2.

The most famous equation in science, proposed by Einstein, has never been proven experimentally. It’s a mathematical model, a fantasy which has demonstrably failed to materialize. Part of the problem is due to the speed of light not being constant, but there are many other problems with Einstein’s “thought experiments”. I am not going to extensively debunk Einstein here, because a more qualified Substacker has done this quite well.

It is quite possible that E=H2O!

This equation has already much more experimental evidence than Einstein’s ever had…

I have summarized Gerald Pollack’s theory of the 4th phase of water (“exclusion zone” or EZ water) in this post. His vast experimental data point to the energy and water being practically synonymous. That’s the reason for his proposing the equation E = H2O. He states that the equation may suffer a mismatch of units, but it does capture the essence of the main principle: water receives, stores, transmits and converts the energy that powers life on Earth.

Understanding of Pollak’s theory starts from observing that:

The World Speaks the Universal Language of Water

The earliest written word for “water” that we know of is Sumerian “A”, appearing in cuneiform tablets around 3100 BCE (𒀀) - depicting water droplets or rain. Proto-Indo-European language (c. 4000–2500 BCE) utilized the root for water = *wódr̥. “Word”, “world” and “water” may all originate from the same root.

Gerald Pollak and colleagues have demonstrated that water can generate energy and perform work through a process primarily driven by the formation of its "fourth phase", which he name the “exclusion zone” (EZ). This concept represents a significant departure from conventional science theories.

Here's a summary of how water generates energy and performs work from Pollak’s book:

Energy Storage through Order and Charge Separation: The EZ is a structured, liquid-crystalline phase that forms next to hydrophilic (water-loving) surfaces. It is distinct from solid, liquid, or vapor phases. The formation of this ordered EZ phase constitutes configurational potential energy. Crucially, EZs separate charges, making them behave like a battery. The EZ itself is typically negatively charged due to abundant oxygen atoms, while the bulk water beyond it contains complementary positive charges, primarily in the form of hydronium ions (H3O+). This charge separation stores electrical potential energy.

Energy Input: The primary energy source for building EZs and maintaining charge separation is radiant electromagnetic energy, with infrared (IR) light being particularly effective. This energy is omnipresent, even in darkness, radiating from the Earth and other sources. Importantly, acoustic energy can also drive EZ growth. Yes, that means voice, words and music! The acoustic energy in water is further discussed below.

This absorbed energy plausibly dissociates bulk water molecules, freeing them to assemble onto the growing EZ lattice. As water molecules join the EZ lattice, a "dangling" hydrogen atom is cleaved off, releasing a proton into the bulk water, which then forms a hydronium ion. This stepwise process allows high concentrations of negative charge to build in the EZ and push the positive charge into the surrounding “bulk” water.

Water is an Energy Transducer and the Engine that Powers Nature: Water acts as a transducer, absorbing radiant energy and converting it into various forms of output energy or work, much like plants do in photosynthesis. This is encapsulated in the equation proposed by Pollak, E = H2O, signifying the close link between energy and water.

Electrical Work: The separated charges in the EZ battery can be harvested to produce electrical current. This principle is seen in potato batteries and may contribute to the output of conventional batteries.

Mechanical Work (Fluid Flow): that’s probably the most familiar type of work to most people - water powering mills, hydroelectric stations, etc.

Osmosis and Diffusion: Hydronium ion gradients (positively charged water), driven by energy-separated charges, are the central mechanism for osmotic and diffusive flows, rather than passive concentration equalization.

Capillary Action: Electrostatic forces (both pull from above and push from below) arising from EZs and protons drive water upward in capillary tubes, including the xylem vessels of very tall trees.

"Spontaneous" Flows: Hydronium ions drive persistent flows through hydrophilic tubes, into holes in tubes, and circulatory flows around gel beads, even without external pressure gradients.

Brownian Motion: The seemingly random "jittery dance" of particles in water may be continuously driven by absorbed electromagnetic energy, leading to charge asymmetries that propel particles.

Physicochemical Work: The energy drives phase separations and the organization of particles into ordered structures, such as colloid crystals, where like-charged particles attract each other due to mediating opposite charges. This "like-likes-like" attraction requires absorbed energy to build EZs and separate charges.

Catalysis: EZs act as natural catalysts by continuously producing free protons (or OH- groups) which accelerate chemical reactions, fueled by radiant energy.

Work Reducing Friction: create a repulsive force that can act as low-friction bearings, explaining the slipperiness of ice and the lubrication in joints.

Prying Surfaces Apart: The pressure generated by growing EZs and released protons can exert astonishing magnitudes of force, capable of cracking rocks and concrete or swelling tree roots.

Boiling and Evaporation: Radiant energy drives the formation and expansion of EZ-shelled vesicles, leading to their transition into vapor-filled bubbles and eventually boiling.

Ice Formation: The transition from EZ water to ice is driven by the potential energy released when protons invade the negative EZ lattice.

High Heat Capacity: Some of the radiant energy absorbed by water is drawn off to build EZ structure, rather than just increasing temperature, contributing to water's higher-than-expected heat capacity.

Language of Water as a Transducer of Energy

water acts as a machine that transduces input radiant energy into many kinds of output energy.

In essence, Pollak concludes that water is not a passive medium but an active "liquid machine" that continuously interacts with and transduces energy from its environment, fundamentally influencing a vast array of natural phenomena. Pollak states that water separate charge using the external energy that comes primarily from the Sun. However, this leaves unanswered the question of where does the Sun get that energy from? Pollak’s statement about liquid machine made me think about Nikolai Kozyrev’s statement about the starts being energy transformer/conversion machines rather than standalone nuclear furnaces. Nikolai Kozyrev postulated that the stars (incl. the Sun) are machines that convert the flow of time into radiant energy and heat.

Exploring the idea of transmission/conversion of energy through water, Pollak also referred to his colleague Vladimir Voikov’s experiments with continuous light emission by water:

Voeikov filled containers with water, adding modest amounts of bicarbonate, peroxide, and a small amount of luminol for light amplification. He then sealed the containers and used a photomultiplier to examine light output over time. The results were unexpected. Following the initial recording of light output, Voeikov stowed the containers in dark cupboards, testing them only occasionally. After well over a year of dark storage, the same sealed water flasks continued to deliver light. The intensity did decrease slightly, but the flasks continued to emit light for unfathomably long times. The light refused to go out (Fig. 7.5).

!!!!

Either some magic is at play or the aqueous solutions must continuously absorb incident energy and convert that energy into the practically unending photon energy output that is observed. No need to belabor the point: the water solution acts as a light bulb, delivering photonic energy practically endlessly, with no obvious source other than the energy stored within the water.

Water on fire?

Another experiment referenced by Pollak is described in [Rao ML, Sedlmayr SR, Roy R, and Kanzius J (2010): Polarized microwave and RF radiation effects on the structure and stability of liquid water. Current Sci 98 (11): 1–6.]

In this experiment, the authors set salt water on fire by using radio frequency:

Thus, Pollack’s own experiments, his colleague Voelikov’s experiment demonstrating that water emits light without any apparent chemical reaction practically indefinitely. These findings and the paper from Penn State team setting salt water on fire formed a “crazy” question in my head:

What if the Sun and the stars are made of water?

What if the stars are water bubbles, which under “correct” electromagnetic and/or acoustic excitation set themselves on fire and produce eternal light and energy?

Turns out, I am not totally crazy after all… the Sun contains water, detectable especially in the sunspots. Specifically:

Water vapor has been conclusively identified in the Sun’s sunspots by observing its characteristic infrared absorption lines. Infrared spectroscopy - a technique that measures how molecules absorb light at specific wavelengths. Water vapor (H₂O) has very distinct “fingerprints” in the infrared spectrum. For example, Wallace et al. (1995, Science) identified water vapor lines in sunspots using high-resolution Fourier-transform spectroscopy. Subsequent observations (including from the Infrared Space Observatory) confirmed these features, solidifying the presence of H₂O in the Sun’s atmosphere. Early work by Mallia, Blackwell, and Petford (1970) reported detecting H₂O absorption bands in sunspot spectra at wavelengths including 1.4 µm, 1.9 µm, and 2.7 µm—matching precisely the water vapor bands we simulated earlier.

From 1995 onward researchers used laboratory and theoretical high-temperature water spectra to decode the complex sunspot infrared spectrum. Hot water vapor (at around 3,200 K) produces a “highly congested” rotational spectrum, which—thanks to advanced variational calculations—has been successfully assigned and confirms the presence of H₂O in sunspots.

M-kay… but we are told by The Science (TM) that the Sun is a nuclear reactor that has been burning for many billions of years, riiiightttt!

Let’s consult another source. What does the Bible say about water?

Water precedes the creation of Earth: Genesis 1:2

And the earth was without form, and void; and darkness was upon the face of the deep. And the Spirit of God moved upon the face of the WATERS. And God said, Let there be light: and there was light."

Ok.. picture a sphere of water in space. God SPEAKS, "Let there be light," and that sound (acoustic energy) causes the sphere to collapse and as we see in this video, "there was light."

Behold… sonoluminescence is a thing! Here is how to make a “star” in water with acoustic waves:

In another example, the act of separating waters above and below in Genesis 1 represents God imposing order on chaos by “structuring” water. Genesis 1:6–7 (NIV):

“And God said, ‘Let there be a vault between the waters to separate water from water.’ So God made the vault and separated the water under the vault from the water above it. And it was so.”

By dividing the waters, God created space for life—air for breathing, land for dwelling, and cycles of rain for fertility. Water’s incredible ability to form structure and create space for life by separating the electrical charge is perfectly described by this ancient text. The passage about “separating waters above and below” clearly refers to the phenomenon of electrical charge separation, elegantly described by Gerald Pollak. This is an inherent property of water. Separated electrical charges can produce enormous forces, sufficient to hold the entire Earth’s atmosphere suspended, and simultaneously “glued” to the Earth.

In the ancient cosmology, the “waters above” were thought to be vast cosmic waters stored above the firmament. Is “the vault between waters” aka “the firmament” referring to the Earth’s “Exclusion Zone”, i.e. structured, negatively charged, energy receiving, storing and discharging band of water?

The Bible is, of course, not the only ancient text that associates water with life and Divine Creation. Practically all known major religious texts speak about it in a similar manner.

For example, in Zoroastrian religion, water and fire (which may be the same thing) are directly worshipped as God. Adherents are commanded to keep the drinking water supply pure, and keep animals and human waste away from it (i.e. water sanitation rules are part of the religious doctrine).

In another example, the Koran also describes water as the origin of life, a gift and mercy from God, a source of purification, a sign of divine power, a symbol of Paradise and eternal reward. In strict doctrine of Islam, portrayal of humans or even animals in art form is prohibited. Instead, Islamic art is filled with intricate geometric patterns:

These patterns can be produced by acoustic waves in water - see video from Rupert Sheldrake’s lecture linked below. Is Islamic art celebrating God’s word spoken throughout the water-containing Universe?

Water is not uniform, it shows a “mosaic” pattern of more structured boundaries of EZ and un-structured bulk water inside which contains corresponding positive charges, hydronium ions. This is visible even without special equipment. These patterns are easily observable in the wavey shadows from the water in a swimming pool. You can also see them in a cup of water:

This structure, the surface “mosaic” of EZ boundary (dark outlines) and bulk water (light areas, where the evaporation is rising from) penetrates downward from the surface, creating a thick net-like layer. In this state the mosaic is “relaxed” and irregular. Thus water is inherently “pre-structured”, however, the introduction of acoustic waves at certain resonating frequencies creates precise, symmetrical geometric forms, utilizing the underlying “matrix” of the pre-structured water.

This is covered in Rupert Sheldrake’s lecture in 2019, starting at around 4:42 min:

He also noticed that the acoustic water forms resemble the geometric patterns in Islamic art and some of the Christian art. Albeit, he doesn’t give them the same meaning that I do.

Thus, it is not a stretch to say that God speaks (or sings) the Universe into existence!

Art for today: Vineyards in Red, watercolor, 9x12 in.