It’s not a vaccine! Uh-uh, no-no, we don’t do that anymore... those bad vaccines were all Biden’s fault! And it was a radical left Democrat hoax, anyway. The good MAHA HHS does not fund bad countermeasures.

Well, maybe a little… only good MAHA countermeasures! Check out the sweet contracts that are rolling in after HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr said in August he would cancel at least 22 mRNA BARDA contracts, including mRNA vaccines for the flu and Covid-19.

All of this is necessary, we are told, just in case of a “pandemic flu emergency”, currently and forever declared a public threat of grave concern. For the 2023-2024 flu season, influenza alone was reported on 3,975 deaths, according to CDC. The total number of deaths from all causes in the U.S. in 2023 was 3,090,964. You can appreciate the national security level importance of preventing that world-ending threat accounting for 0.1% of US mortality!

I have previously reported on HHS giving $500M to Fauci’s replacement at NIAID Jeffrey Taubenberger’s baby “whole virus” flu vax that is grown in aborted fetal cells and “inactivated” by too-toxic-to-stand-next-to, but not-toxic-to-inject chemical BPL:

Additionally, BARDA awarded ~$20 million to Osivax (with follow on options) to support development of its seasonal and pandemic flu vaccine OVX836.

Osivax uses a self-assembling nanoparticle technology to produce seven versions of the antigen, which train the body’s immune system to fight against influenza. The goal is a “universal” vaccine that wouldn’t need to be tailored to a specific strain of the virus.

A self-assembling nanoparticle technology! What can possibly go wrong… many things:

So far, Osivax has yet to generate deeply compelling results. It reported co-administration data in late May that found OVX836, when co-administered with GSK’s Fluarix Tetra vaccine, had a statistically significant higher immune response against influenza A strains than Fluarix alone. The combo’s response against the B strains of the virus was not statistically significant. And when administered on its own, OVX836 performed worse than in combination with GSK’s shot or against GSK’s shot alone.

My readers know that lack of efficacy never stopped the money laundering bank of BARDA, because “safety and efficacy” are outdated legal concepts that DO NOT apply to the innovative “medical countermeasures”.

Obviously, one vaccine is not enough to combat the world-ending, national security level threat of the flu. The bank of BARDA never sleeps, eats, drinks, [redacted] or [redacted]! It works 24/7 laundering money to their cronies , protecting Americans from flu:

According to Endpoints News, Cidara Therapeutics has secured an award from HHS valued at up to $339 million for onshore manufacturing and additional clinical research for its investigational antiviral biologic designed to prevent seasonal and pandemic flu infections.

The award from the US’ Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) will have an initial funding of $58 million over the next two years so that Cidara can move manufacturing of CD388 to the US. The funds will also be used to support future clinical trials investigating a more concentrated formulation of the biologic. The award has the option for an additional $281 million to support clinical and non-clinical studies of CD388 in “specific populations”.

Cidara reported Phase 2b trial data in June, showing that the highest dose of 450 mg delivered a prevention efficacy rate of 76.1%. Meanwhile, the lower doses of 150 mg and 300 mg offered 57.7% and 61.3%, respectively. Of course, after the non-stop lying about covid vaxxes by the public health officials on behalf of the manufacturers, we all should be well versed in how these efficacy numbers are generated:

Topline data from the Phase 2b NAVIGATE trial of CD388 showed that 0.7% of the subjects who were given a single subcutaneous 450 mg dose came down with an influenza-like illness (ILI) over the course of the flu season. This was statistically significant versus the 2.8% of placebo subjects who experienced ILI. Last week, the company started dosing participants in a Phase 3 study called ANCHOR. It is expected to enroll about 6,000 people. An ILI event was defined as flu infection confirmed via PCR testing, a fever, and new onset of two respiratory symptoms (nasal congestion, sore throat or cough) or one respiratory symptom and one systemic symptom (headache, feeling feverish, aches and pains or fatigue).

Yeah… that 76% prevention means that your risk of getting the flu (fever and cough) goes down by a whopping 2%!! Your risk of DYING from flu goes down by an astonishing something like 0.002%?? I don’t know, since, of course, the clinical trials are not designed to measure it. Certainly, the nation in a midst of the worst economic downturn since ever, with SNAP recipients beginning to starve on November 1, cannot afford to NOT fund this miracle of pandemic prevention!

CD388 is described as not a vaccine (!), but instead a “small molecule inhibitor of viral neuraminidase conjugated to an Fc fragment of a human antibody”. Sounds yummy.

And here is a timely comment from a reader about very significant threat to you or your family members - an entire dedicated “hospital network for pandemic flu” ahem, ahem, closed quarantine facility? … a concentration camp?

currer Sasha, have you seen this...it suggests that US hospitals are being developed and funded as special treatment hubs to control the population in the case of further future “biosecurity” pathogens. JonFleetwood.com HHS Builds $37.5M Bird Flu Pandemic Hospital Network—75 Facilities to Serve as Federal 'Special Pathogen' Centers The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through its Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR), is funding a $37.5 million national hospital expansion to prepare for H5N1 bird flu and other high-consequence pathogens, according to a newly released internal federal document issued by the National Emerging Special Pathog… Read more HHS Builds $37.5M Bird Flu Pandemic Hospital Network—75 Facilities to Serve as Federal ‘Special Pathogen’ Centers Internal NETEC document confirms H5N1 avian influenza preparedness at the core mission of new taxpayer funded hospital network. The internal NETEC document reveals that HHS’s Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) is quietly constructing a nationwide bird flu hospital network under the banner of “special pathogen preparedness.” The $37.5 million program explicitly cites H5N1 avian influenza as a primary threat and converts 75 hospitals into federally integrated treatment hubs for future high-risk pathogen outbreaks. This marks yet another major escalation in the institutionalization of permanent pandemic infrastructure inside the United States, built through administrative expansion under the HHS biosecurity apparatus.

Have we Made America Healthy Again yet? Not yet, but MAHA is Making England Healthy now, so they are understandably busy…

