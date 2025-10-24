RFK Jr refuses to terminate the fake covid emergency

I tried and failed to appeal to the HHS/RFK Jr to use his power delineated in the PREP Act to terminate the fake, contrived, non-existent-in-reality public health emergency declaration for covid, which is now extended to Dec 31, 2029. Eight other contrived “emergencies under PREP Act” are extended to anywhere between 2027 and 2032 (smallpox). My open letter to RFK Jr. was published on Feb 26, 2025:

I received a direct response from RFK Jr in May. He called me on my phone, and we had about 5 min discussion on this topic. He said “I know what you want me to do, but I have the President to report to, and we want to do it in a way that cannot be undone by the next guy”.

I get both these points. Yes, it is true that RFK Jr serves at the pleasure of Trump who serves at the pleasure of the Pharma lobby (among several other corporate, military, foreign government, pedophiles & criminal trafficking cartels, lizard people & Intergalactic Council & Illuminati, etc. lobby groups). That’s a lot of demons to keep happy and fed, and I sympathize with the plight of the Orange Lord! It is also true that, in theory, termination of a declaration of emergency under PREP Act can be easily undone by declaring it again by the next HHS Scy. It would be great to permanently remove that unconstitutional power, but until the PREP Act itself is repealed, there are slim chances of that happening. Thomas Massie (R-KY) has proposed a bill to repeal the PREP Act.

However, setting aside Trump and his diverse paymasters, I can no longer proceed under the assumption that the HHS Scy and his administration are acting in good faith on this matter. Had they been acting in good faith, they would have at least stopped lying about the proper legal status of all covid products as “medical countermeasures under ongoing declaration of public health emergency under PREP Act”. It pains me to say so, but I no longer have any confidence in RFK Jr.’s ability to “do it so it can’t be undone”. The midterm elections are nearly here, and not a single person in the MAHA-HHS has said anything truthful about this matter. The MAHA propaganda machine keeps churning slop at their followers - producing distraction after distraction supplemented by many outright lies. Therefore, it’s time to move on to other strategies.

Below is my proposed set of actions, and I invite anyone with connections to interested state legislators and/or attorneys willing to collaborate to please contact me by email at latypova@hotmail.com.

Executive Summary

Katherine Watt and I and a few other colleagues have written extensively about the monstrosity of the PREP Act, aka “license to kill”, and the urgent need to repeal it. It feels like we have been screaming into the void for several years against both, the “radical leftist democrats”, and against MAHA propaganda machine that wants to divert any legitimate progress toward stopping the military countermeasures into dumb things like blaming Tylenol and food dyes for skyrocketing rates of autism and cancer in children.

To summarize the problem of the obviated informed consent with “medical countermeasures” (MCMs):

The PREP Act itself does not impose a standalone statutory duty to “disclose all known risks” of EUA countermeasures. Instead, the Act creates broad immunity for “covered persons” and then narrowly preserves liability only for willful misconduct. The willful-misconduct exception uses the phrase “disregard of a known or obvious risk”, but that phrase defines the narrow boundary of the immunity exception — it is not a freestanding disclosure statute that says “you must disclose all known risks.”

However, failure to disclose known risks could be relevant in litigation if a plaintiff can prove (by clear and convincing evidence) that a covered person intentionally disregarded a known or obvious risk such that the statutory willful-misconduct standard is met. Courts have construed the PREP Act’s willful-misconduct standard narrowly, and to date all attempts (very few) that were made to bring the litigation citing the willful misconduct provisions have been dismissed, without even getting into the debate on merits. Please correct me if you know of a case that’s succeeded.

Separately, the FDA’s EUA framework does impose disclosure obligations for EUA products (e.g., required Fact Sheets for Recipients and Caregivers and recommendations in FDA guidance that EUA submissions discuss “known and potential risks”). Those FDA requirements operate outside the PREP Act (i.e., they are regulatory duties under FDA law), and failing to follow them may be relevant to liability/willful-misconduct inquiries.

This last bullet point is where, IMO, some legislative progress can be made, and my idea is to attempt this at the state rather than the federal level.

Proposed Actions:

Last week I was speaking at the Weston Price Foundation annual meeting in Salt Lake City. I was glad to meet many of my readers there, thank you for saying hi! I met with many great people who are engaged in various state legislation/accountability projects. This is perhaps the only (slim) chance we have to slow down or hopefully, reverse, the onslaught of the globalist public-private cabal on our rights as free people. I have discussed roughly this approach and found that it resonated with many:

Petition the HHS/FDA to clarify the required Fact Sheets for Recipients and Caregivers with the language that accurately describes that under a still-current PREP Act declaration for covid emergency and 8 other emergencies, “covered countermeasures” are non-investigational products, devoid of any consumer safeguards. The net effect is that these products are 1)allowed to be adulterated, meaning any ingredients, including toxins, poisons and harmful chemical agents not suitable for human use are allowed to be present in uncontrolled amounts; and 2)allowed to be misbranded, meaning that false claims about risks and benefits can be made by “covered persons” in regard to these products; and 3)the recipients of countermeasures waive their constitutional rights to sue in court for death or injury resulting from these countermeasures. The HHS/FDA will likely disregard this petition. File a lawsuit against HHS/FDA attempting to compel them to act on point 1. They will drag it out, try to dismiss on standing or other BS pretenses that are usually deployed to dismiss such cases. While these federal courses of action are pending, work with the few non-captured state legislators that still exist. There are a few states that have passed or at least attempted to pass legislation protecting the citizens against medical military murdering cartel. These states include, e.g. Idaho, Utah, Tennessee, Florida, Kentucky and some others. The proposed action is to compel the state health department to distribute additional state-level “factsheets for recipients and caregivers” that clarify the true legal status and waiver of rights to both recipients and administrators of the “covered countermeasures”.

Imagine if every time a brainwashed individual goes to the pharmacy for their next booster, and the pharmacists is obligated to tell them that it could be a liability-free poison? That might create sufficient “friction” in the system to de-incentivize the deployment of military countermeasures at least in some states.

Prior to 2025, this approach was hopeless as it was easily dismissed as a “federal issue” by the state level officials. In 2023 my colleagues and I met with the Idaho AG, Raul Labrador, who agreed with us on all points of fact and law, but then immediately deferred to the “federal courts” and would not act on this matter. Now, in 2025, several blue states have formed “vaccine integrity alliances” because they are fighting against Trump admin and HHS. This assertion of states’ rights on what used to be a federal issue sets a precedent that this is no longer federal-only matter, and IMO, opens the door to state level legislative actions.

Finally, I have discussed this approach with Katherine Watt and she does not endorse it for the following reasons:

For what it’s worth, I would not endorse the campaigns you’ve outlined. I don’t think HHS or FDA should be approached as if they have legal obligations, legal authorities or credibility to protect consumers from harmful biological products, vaccines or countermeasures, because I don’t think they have any such legal obligations, authorities and credibility. Petitioning them to fulfil legal obligations and use legal authorities they don’t actually have, supports their projection of the illusion that they do have those obligations and authorities, which supports the over-arching deception under which people seek out and accept vaccination.

I understand these reasons very well, and I agree that my strategy has snowball’s chances in hell against the machinery that works for corporate interests, disregards human lives, and has done so consistently for about 200+ years now. That’s why I am under no illusion that either petitioning the FDA, or suing them will have any meaningful impact other than perhaps checking process boxes and giving yet another public education opportunity. Perhaps unblinding a few MAHA-fooled people may be the net benefit of it. I don’t know. However, I do know that it’s not over until it’s over and I believe that there are still some people we can reach at the state level.

Katherine reminded me that her colleague Lydia Hazel drafted a proposed “Countermeasures awareness bill” in 2023 for Illinois legislature. At that time I also drafted a detailed memo explaining how medical countermeasures are devoid of any expected consumer safety protections for medical products, and thus they can only be deemed as de-facto poisons for Louisiana legislators:

I have also explained in detail, how the FDA lied to the public and directed providers to explicitly NOT provide informed consent with administration on mRNA shots in this post:

Quoting from the post above:

the criminals occupying government positions do not follow the laws. They write them. When in a bind, they paper over their crimes with these types of acrobatic moves. So far, all courts have sided with the covid mafia cartel, adding insult to injury by explaining to the injured, bereaved and destitute plaintiffs that it was not a medical experiment. It clearly wasn’t. Premeditated murder and attempted murder are typically not experimental, non-investigational activities.

In Depth Review and Legal References:

“Informed consent” for emergency‑authorized products was never meaningful. The government and collaborating entities operated, in effect, under a war‑powers framework that treats vaccines, tests, and masking directives as countermeasure deployments, not medical care. The Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) and related public‑health statutes functioned as persuasive cover—a legal theater—while the real operative regime was, and remains, the law of chemical and biological warfare and its emergency waivers.

DOJ’s 2021 answer on mandates

In July 2021, DOJ’s Office of Legal Counsel (OLC) answered a narrow question: Does Section 564 of the FDCA bar public or private entities from requiring EUA vaccines? OLC said no—EUA status does not prohibit mandates. That conclusion presaged what we all then witnessed: sweeping “no jab, no job/school” policies across the public and private sectors.

The OLC’s focus on FDCA §564 was a misdirection. It framed the debate inside “health law,” when the actual levers of power were (and are) in the war and national emergency stack. Once you place the COVID countermeasure rollout inside 50 U.S.C. Chapter 32 (Chemical and Biological Warfare)—including §1515’s presidential waiver authority during emergencies—the disappearance of informed consent stops looking like a mistake and starts looking like design. Under a war paradigm, targets of a weapon are not owed pre‑attack disclosure or a right to refuse. That is why the concept of “informed consent” evaporated in practice.

“Benefits and risks” language was a red herring:

Throughout 2020–2021, officials invoked 21 U.S.C. §360bbb‑3 (EUA), 42 U.S.C. §247d (public health emergency), and related authorities. In theory, those statutes contemplated “known and potential benefits and risks” and the recipient’s “option to accept or refuse”—language that sounds like informed consent. In practice:

DOJ and at least one federal judge read “consequences of refusal” to include firing, discipline, or loss of education access—coercion synonymous with compulsion—collapsing any meaningful right to refuse.

Meanwhile, EUA‑specific amendments—especially PAHPRA (2013)—added “shall not be deemed adulterated or misbranded” safe harbors when FDA or HHS authorizes expiration extensions, CGMP deviations, emergency dispensing, and emergency‑use instructions. The effect is to disable core consumer‑protection triggers even when labeling or manufacturing diverges from peacetime standards.

These are not bugs; they are features that make sense only if you understand EUA countermeasures as logistics of deployment under emergency/war footing, not as individualized medical care.

The “BLA vs. EUA” story was another red herring:

A common reassurance in 2021–2022 was: “Don’t worry, once the product is fully licensed (BLA), your ordinary medical safeguards return.” I reject that for two reasons:

No “composition of matter” definition or applicable standards”. As Katherine has demonstrated by tracing back centuries of applicable law, for category of “biologicals”, there are no fixed physical reference standards that would let an outsider evaluate adulteration/misbranding in the way laypeople imagine. Labeling does not have to enumerate container contents with the specificity people assume, and the effects of biologically active agents in complex organisms are inherently unpredictable and inherently highly variable. Emergency carve‑outs travel with the product class. When HHS invokes EUA‑adjacent authorities (expiration extensions, CGMP deviations, mass dispensing), the statute says the product “shall not be deemed adulterated or misbranded.” That is a direct legal shield, not a scientific guarantee. BLA status does not cure the upstream information deficit or the structural immunity created by emergency statutes.

How we got here - timeline from BioShield to PAHPRA:

1997 – FDA Modernization Act seeds the emergency‑use logic and the “known and potential” framing.

2003–2004 – Project BioShield is debated (Rep. Henry Waxman warned about waiving informed consent, record‑keeping, adverse‑event reporting, and blunting judicial review); it passes in 2004.

2005 – PREP Act layers sweeping manufacturer and program immunity.

2013 – PAHPRA codifies the powerful “shall not be deemed adulterated or misbranded” effects across expiration, CGMP, emergency dispensing, and emergency use instructions—formalizing large pieces of the emergency deployment pipeline.

From our viewpoint, BioShield + PREP + PAHPRA normalized a quasi‑war regime inside HHS. The bait‑and‑switch is a structural feature: what looks like medicine is actually countermeasure deployment, and the supervising law is closer to the law of war than to the Nuremberg medical‑ethics framework people believe protects them.

Many appeal to the Nuremberg Code and clinical ethics to argue mandates and coerced administration are per se illegal. But if you accept (as I do) that the operative frame is war‑law, then the relevant global frameworks are the chemical and biological weapons prohibitions (e.g., the Biological Weapons Convention) and their domestic implementation—and, crucially, the emergency/necessity mechanisms that officials can invoke to suspend prohibitions in practice.

That is why the campaign unfolded as it did: if you treat the populace as potential vectors/targets under an emergency, the state believes it can coerce compliance—and dress that coercion in health‑law vocabulary while avoiding the plain admission that it is exercising war powers against a domestic population.

Conclusion

The last five years taught a lesson: if you let emergency law capture medicine, you do not get medicine with a little emergency on top—you get war‑powers deployment wearing a lab coat. If we want to restore the true concept of informed consent, and restore trust in public health institutions, we must illuminate the war-powers machinery and then systematically dismantle the emergency carve‑outs that made it impossible. There is no emergency that suspends the human right to refuse unwanted interventions, no matter how theoretically safe, effective or “protective of others”.

Key statutory and regulatory citations:

PREP Act (statute) — immunity + willful-misconduct definition and burden of proof:

42 U.S.C. § 247d-6d (see definition of “willful misconduct,” burden of proof, and the rule that willful misconduct must be proven by clear and convincing evidence). Legal Information Institute FDA — EUA guidance — FDA recommends an EUA submission include a discussion/synthesis of the candidate product’s known and potential risks and benefits (i.e., FDA expects the applicant to identify known/potential risks). See FDA guidance Emergency Use Authorization of Medical Products — EUA requests should include a discussion of the candidate product’s known and potential risks and benefits. U.S. Food and Drug Administration EUA Fact Sheets — FDA authorizes and requires fact sheets (e.g., “Fact Sheet for Recipients and Caregivers” and “Fact Sheet for Healthcare Providers”) that explain known and potential risks and instruct vaccination providers to communicate significant known/potential risks and benefits to recipients. Examples: Moderna / Pfizer EUA fact sheets and FDA provider fact sheet guidance. U.S. Food and Drug Administration 21 USC 360bbb-3(e), Conditions of authorization. 21 USC 360bbb-3a, Emergency use of medical products, which includes subsections about eligible products, expiration dating, cGMP, emergency dispensing and “emergency use instructions.” Here are the full citations of the “emergency use instructions” provisions in 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3a (Emergency use of medical products). (e) Emergency use instructions

(1) In general. The Secretary, acting through an appropriate official within the Department of Health and Human Services, may create and issue emergency use instructions to inform health care providers or individuals to whom an eligible product is to be administered concerning such product’s approved, licensed, or cleared conditions of use. [Source: Legal Information Institute] (2) Effect. Notwithstanding any other provisions of this chapter or the Public Health Service Act [42 U.S.C. 201 et seq.], a product shall not be considered an unapproved product and shall not be deemed adulterated or misbranded under this chapter because of the issuance of emergency use instructions under paragraph (1) with respect to such product or the introduction or delivery for introduction of such product into interstate commerce accompanied by such instructions—

(A) during an emergency response to an actual emergency that is the basis for a determination described in subsection (a)(1)(C); or

(B) by a government entity (including a Federal, State, local, or tribal government entity), or a person acting on behalf of such a government entity, in preparation for an emergency response. [Source: Legal Information Institute]

