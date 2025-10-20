This post is a follow on to my previous articles about police enforcement ops during the “covid response” in the UK:

Operation Talla was Police Scotland’s national command/operational structure for responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. Police Scotland stood the Op down in mid-2022 and carried out a formal, organization-wide debrief (March–June 2022) that collected staff input and produced a Formal Debrief Report (the “Op Talla Formal Debrief”) containing 15+ recommendations and 6 practice observations and an action plan for implementing learning.

“Operation Talla” was activated in March 2020 as its pandemic response and command architecture; the name was later used by the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) for the UK national operation. The operation covered pandemic planning, PPE and testing provision, governance and the policing of COVID regulations.

The CVI recording system and enforcement data (what was recorded)

Police Scotland created a specialized Coronavirus Intervention (CVI) recording system to log every COVID-related police encounter. The CVI dataset records interventions (engage/explain/encourage/enforce) and was the basis for analyses of policing activity during the pandemic. Aggregate enforcement figures across Scotland show over 20,000 COVID-related Fixed Penalty Notices (FPNs) were issued (March 2020–mid-2021), and enforcement (FPN/arrest) represented a minority of recorded interventions — enforcement accounted for roughly ~11–12% of CVI interventions and arrests about 0.7% of interventions in published breakdowns. (Different public summaries use slightly different date windows but this scale and profile are consistent.)

The Debrief

Method and scale: the Op Talla debrief was led by Police Scotland’s SMARTEU unit; it used a short questionnaire and invited contributions from all staff. It received 294 online responses representing the views of >5,300 people (individual and team submissions were consolidated), which were analyzed into findings, 15 recommendations and 6 practice observations.

Below are the most operationally important themes and sample recommendations:

• Operational planning & governance: create an overarching governance structure early in future major events; keep planning-team size under regular review; define job descriptions/role responsibilities for Silver/Gold roles and planners.

• Mass mobilization & logistics: develop a formal mass mobilization plan, identify logistic support and staging, create a dedicated C3 mass-mobilization cell, and future-proof Police estate for multi-agency operations.

• Communications & ICT: continue to use and harden MS Teams (or an equivalent multi-agency accessible platform), review/upgrade text alert systems, co-locate partner comms functions with Police Scotland comms where possible.

• People & welfare: retain enhanced cleaning regimes and PPE provision as appropriate; review business-continuity for staff welfare and absence management; put workforce agreements / overtime guidance in place for major mobilizations.

• Training & accreditation: build national training pathways so Inspectors/Chief Inspectors gain experience across events; manage “loggist” roles/cohorts centrally to retain competence and CPD.

I listed these just so you can see that none of these debriefings and discussions touched on anything other administrative processes around enforcing nonsensical, deliberately harmful policies that violated human rights, law and resulted in severe harm to communities, children, the elderly, leading to deaths and injury. No one in Police Scotland bat an eye or gave any of this even a brief consideration. All they were concerned with is how to commit the next militarized op better.

There were some external analyses published, such as a report by the Law School of the University of Edinburgh. This report pointed out that there was no impact identifiable from the police wielding extraordinary powers and issuing fines to those who violated the nonsensical pandemic “rules” (not law).

Trends in enforcement during the pandemic demonstrate surges during periods when death rates were particularly high or increasing. Nevertheless, it would be very difficult to tease out the effect, if any, that enforcement had on preventing the spread of the disease or saving lives. As a principal reason for introducing new policing powers during the pandemic[1], this does raise questions about testing the efficacy of an enforcement-based model to reduce the spread and impact of contagion. Footnote 1: According to the Home Office and The Rt Hon Priti Patel MP (26 March 2020), police enforcement powers were strengthened by the government in order to ‘reduce the spread of coronavirus, protect the NHS and save lives’: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/police-given-new-powers-and-support-to-respond-to-coronavirus.

In other words, it is clear that the “measures” did not slow or prevent the spread of disease, i.e. failed at what they were justified with, but Scotland Police fully intends to continue using their newly obtained extra powers to do the same non-sensical enforcement of another psyop, whenever the PTB announce it. I am quite certain that the same activities have gone on in all police organizations world wide.

Sources of data:

Police Scotland / SPA — Organisational Learning: Operation Unicorn & Operation Talla (Formal Debrief PDF, presented 21 June 2023). This is the primary source for the debrief, recommendations, practices and next steps. Spa Police

Public Health Scotland / Journal summary (linked study): “Investigating the association between health vulnerabilities and police enforcement…” — includes discussion of the CVI dataset and notes >20,000 COVID FPNs in Scotland. Public Health Scotland

University of Edinburgh / Independent data report on Police Use of FPNs (data reports used by the Independent Advisory Group). Edinburgh Law School

HMICS thematic inspection of organisational culture (Dec 2023) — references Op Talla as an example and discusses organisational learning gaps. HMICS

NPCC / Operation Talla publication strategy (Mar 2020) — explains national coordination, the “4Es” approach, and guidance to forces on COVID response. NPCC

Police Scotland disclosure / FOI pages (FPN stats, disclosure logs). Scotland Police

