My recent discussion with James Delingpole

Sasha Latypova
Dec 20, 2024
Transcript

Video on Rumble

This conversation is wide ranging, we started discussing covid operation as a protection racket, pushing bioweapons on the world to enrich the US military-industrial complex, but quickly switched to more philosophical items. We discussed civilizational history, history of white people, Christianity, the war on the individual and attempts to destroy virtue, how people get programmed into screeching NPCs and much more. Don’t miss this podcast and subscribe to

James Delingpole

Art for today: Winter persimmons, oil on panel 12x12 in.

