Trump 2.0 and MAHA Propaganda Inc. Are we winning yet?

This is a recording of a zoom meeting with a group of doctors where I discussed the current state of the ongoing coup by the military-led Public-Private Partnerships (private mafia that took over the governments of the world) under pretenses of fighting fake existential crises like “pandemics”. First half of the presentation covers material well familiar to my readers such as the illegal-legal structure of the crime,

The PREP Act

EUA Countermeasures

The Covid Dossier

Hoax Bioweapons for Beginners

In the second half, starting at 36 min, I discuss the current MAHA policies and continued lies and coverup of the democide and covid crimes by the Trump 2.0 admin. Topics covered are:

MAHA = Anything But Vaccines (ABV)

Eugenics for Dummies

mRNA for pregnant women

MAHA investments into “universal flu vax”

What could HHS do if they were honest?

In the Q&A somebody asked me how I looked so young :) - it’s ZetaAid + seeking the truth and striving to never tell a lie knowingly. Clean conscience is essential to maintaining healthy body. We discussed the significance of zeta potential, the basics of which are covered in this post, more articles about zeta are in the que.

Art for today: Portraits of the covid democide victims. Raymond Hockett, victim of the hospital murder protocol that MAHA HHS would like to be forgotten, but we won’t let them. Available art here.