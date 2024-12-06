Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
129
22

It's NOT nanobots: Lipids on the loose

Dr. Anne Ulrich dispels the "nanobots-in-the-vaccines" narrative.
Sasha Latypova
Dec 06, 2024
129
22
Share
Transcript

Correction for my post from yesterday. The DOD still has OWS press conferences videos up, the link I had before stopped working. Here is a new link. But it’s an important reminder that the DOD ran a racketeering scam with bioweapons and the plan to continue in the new administration. Nothing really changed.

I previously wrote on the subject of nanotechnology-in-vaccines, i.e. claims of nanobots assembling from vaccine ingredients and connecting humans to the internet. They are a mythological (technocratic cult) nonsense:

The origins of the nanotechnology narrative.

The origins of the nanotechnology narrative.

Sasha Latypova
·
Sep 10
Read full story
Internet of No-Bodies

Internet of No-Bodies

Sasha Latypova
·
Jan 1
Read full story
Why I Dismiss the "Internet of Bodies"...

Why I Dismiss the "Internet of Bodies"...

Sasha Latypova
·
September 22, 2023
Read full story

If you are interested in this topic, I would like to bring to your attention the recent paper by Dr. Anne Ulrich, published in peer review which provides some much needed sanity vis-à-vis the nanobot/nanotechnology narrative. She is much better qualified than I am in this subject area.

Dr. Ulrich is a full Professor of Biochemistry, Institute of Organic Chemistry (IOC) and Institute of Biological Interfaces (IBG2) at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT), Fritz-Haber-Weg 6, 76131 Karlsruhe, Germany.

I highly recommend that you read her paper and listen to this presentation if you are interested in this topic.

Abstract:

Lee and Broudy (2024) reported conspicuous microscopic objects in mRNA vaccines, which they interpreted as “nano-robots”. This is a misconception, because the wide range of different shapes can be readily explained in terms of self-assembling lipids(including cholesterol), as are used for transfection. Lipid nanostructures and their rearrangements will be discussed.

Art for today: The Old Donkey, watercolor, 9x12 in.

Discussion about this podcast

Due Diligence and Art
Due Diligence by Sasha Latypova Podcast
Uncovering Fraud in Pharmaceutical R&D and Manufacturing
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Sasha Latypova
Recent Episodes
"Coffee and a Mike" podcast with Michael Farris
  Sasha Latypova
Will Trump Admin remove mRNA Bioweapons from the market?
  Sasha Latypova
Recording from Ask Dr. Drew show, October 8, 2024.
  Sasha Latypova
Conversation with Jamie Andrews, the Virology Controls Studies Project
  Sasha Latypova
Back on Delingpod
  Sasha Latypova
Anaphylaxis by vaccines - discussion with Dr. Jane Ruby
  Sasha Latypova
Brook Jackson's 2nd Amended Complaint v Pfizer Dismissed.
  Sasha Latypova