It's NOT nanobots: Lipids on the loose

Correction for my post from yesterday. The DOD still has OWS press conferences videos up, the link I had before stopped working. Here is a new link. But it’s an important reminder that the DOD ran a racketeering scam with bioweapons and the plan to continue in the new administration. Nothing really changed.

I previously wrote on the subject of nanotechnology-in-vaccines, i.e. claims of nanobots assembling from vaccine ingredients and connecting humans to the internet. They are a mythological (technocratic cult) nonsense:

If you are interested in this topic, I would like to bring to your attention the recent paper by Dr. Anne Ulrich, published in peer review which provides some much needed sanity vis-à-vis the nanobot/nanotechnology narrative. She is much better qualified than I am in this subject area.

Dr. Ulrich is a full Professor of Biochemistry, Institute of Organic Chemistry (IOC) and Institute of Biological Interfaces (IBG2) at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT), Fritz-Haber-Weg 6, 76131 Karlsruhe, Germany.

I highly recommend that you read her paper and listen to this presentation if you are interested in this topic.

Abstract:

Lee and Broudy (2024) reported conspicuous microscopic objects in mRNA vaccines, which they interpreted as “nano-robots”. This is a misconception, because the wide range of different shapes can be readily explained in terms of self-assembling lipids(including cholesterol), as are used for transfection. Lipid nanostructures and their rearrangements will be discussed.

Art for today: The Old Donkey, watercolor, 9x12 in.