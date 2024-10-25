Conversation with Jamie Andrews, the Virology Controls Studies Project

I scheduled this interview because I have been following Jamie’s project with great interest. You can learn more about it from his own publication here on Substack:

Please consider following and supporting Jamie’s project. Finding the truth is vital to restoring scientific integrity.

Here are the video clips which we reviewed over zoom:

An insufferable beta-male sales rep talking about real-time PCR:

A miracle of combining battery powered heating elements and LED lights in a plastic box - Lucira PCR home test for covid! Brought to you by geniuses at Pfizer:

Have you always wanted to know your lizard’s ethnicity? Now you can! Brought to you by the failed science of genetics. As I previously reported, 23&Me is going out of business as their mountain of DNA data is useless.

Art for today: The Catch, watercolor, 9x12 in.