"Coffee and a Mike" podcast with Michael Farris

We talked about being banned on YouTube, Operation Warp Speed, Trump’s new cabinet picks, expectations for the new administration, Prep Act, Froot Loops, phony health freedom leaders, SV40 and how it is linked to the JFK assassination, and much more. PLEASE SUBSCRIBE LIKE AND SHARE THIS PODCAST!

Correction: I misspoke about the Vaccine Research Center - it is part of the NIH (NIAID), not CDC. NIH co-owns Moderna “vaccine”. However, CDC holds patents for mRNA shots, and is part of the same quasi-government structure.

