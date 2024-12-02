Playback speed
"Coffee and a Mike" podcast with Michael Farris

Recording of my interview on the podcast from 11/27/2024
Sasha Latypova
Dec 02, 2024
Link to video on Rumble

We talked about being banned on YouTube, Operation Warp Speed, Trump’s new cabinet picks, expectations for the new administration, Prep Act, Froot Loops, phony health freedom leaders, SV40 and how it is linked to the JFK assassination, and much more. PLEASE SUBSCRIBE LIKE AND SHARE THIS PODCAST!

Correction: I misspoke about the Vaccine Research Center - it is part of the NIH (NIAID), not CDC. NIH co-owns Moderna “vaccine”. However, CDC holds patents for mRNA shots, and is part of the same quasi-government structure.

Art for today: The Race, watercolor, 9x12 in.

