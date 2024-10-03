Share this postBack on Delingpod sashalatypova.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript115Share this postBack on Delingpod sashalatypova.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther44Back on Delingpod We talked about a wide range of topics, including Pandemic Preparedness racket, how vaccines cause food allergies and drive the chronic disease epidemic, the nature of time, and much more.Sasha LatypovaOct 03, 2024115Share this postBack on Delingpod sashalatypova.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther44ShareTranscriptVideo on RumbleVideo on BitchuteFor those of you who are not a paid subscriber to Delingpod, this interview is now available in free access. Don’t miss this podcast! This is one of my favorite recent in-depth conversations.Art for today: Hunters, watercolor, 12x16 in.Discussion about this podcastCommentsRestacksShare this discussionBack on Delingpod sashalatypova.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherDue Diligence by Sasha Latypova PodcastUncovering Fraud in Pharmaceutical R&D and ManufacturingUncovering Fraud in Pharmaceutical R&D and ManufacturingSubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeSasha LatypovaRecent EpisodesAnaphylaxis by vaccines - discussion with Dr. Jane RubySep 9 • Sasha LatypovaBrook Jackson's 2nd Amended Complaint v Pfizer Dismissed. Aug 12 • Sasha LatypovaLeslie Manookian talks about her big win in the courts v LA Unified School District's vaccine mandates for employeesJun 19 • Sasha Latypova and Leslie ManookianInterview with Mike DakkakJun 9 • Sasha LatypovaInterview with Johnny Vedmore, TNT RadioJun 7 • Sasha LatypovaInterview with Counterspin Media, my friends from New ZealandJun 6 • Sasha LatypovaGrand Princess Quarantine Orders - Discussion with Dr. Jane RubyJun 2 • Sasha Latypova
Back on Delingpod