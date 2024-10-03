Playback speed
Back on Delingpod

We talked about a wide range of topics, including Pandemic Preparedness racket, how vaccines cause food allergies and drive the chronic disease epidemic, the nature of time, and much more.
Sasha Latypova
Oct 03, 2024
44
Transcript

Video on Rumble

Video on Bitchute

For those of you who are not a paid subscriber to Delingpod, this interview is now available in free access. Don’t miss this podcast! This is one of my favorite recent in-depth conversations.

Art for today: Hunters, watercolor, 12x16 in.

Due Diligence and Art
Due Diligence by Sasha Latypova Podcast
Uncovering Fraud in Pharmaceutical R&D and Manufacturing
Appears in episode
Sasha Latypova
