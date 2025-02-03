Audio podcast with Rurik Skywalker of Slavlands

This is a recent conversation with a fellow Substackerwhose edgy writing typically centers around Russia, Ukraine war, and offers interesting commentary on the history of the USSR. I am glad that he was interested in this material. We discussed our shared concerns about the pervasive propaganda surrounding COVID-19 and vaccines, often disguised as independent commentary right here on Substack. We also analyzed the strategic use of science fiction narratives in shaping public perception and justifying government policies.
Topics discussed:
Substack is astroturfing pro-authoritarian, mainstream accounts. See Bill Rice Jr’s recent investigation into the astonishing “spontaneous growth” of accounts that happen to be completely aligned with liberal, globalist narratives.
mRNA vaccines and cancer - see this post, and for a historical perspective, see this post.
The "Anything But Vaccines" (ABV) Strategy of the Trump admin MAHA policy
How sci-fi narratives are used to capture and manipulate the public views
Vaccines as Military Countermeasures
and many other topics!
Art for today: Sketch of a Borzoi, oil on paper.
