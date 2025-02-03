Due Diligence and Art
Due Diligence by Sasha Latypova Podcast
Audio podcast with Rurik Skywalker of Slavlands
24
10
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:42:43
-1:42:43

Audio podcast with Rurik Skywalker of Slavlands

Sasha Latypova
Feb 03, 2025
24
10
Share
Transcript

This is a recent conversation with a fellow Substacker

Rurik Skywalker
whose edgy writing typically centers around Russia, Ukraine war, and offers interesting commentary on the history of the USSR. I am glad that he was interested in this material. We discussed our shared concerns about the pervasive propaganda surrounding COVID-19 and vaccines, often disguised as independent commentary right here on Substack. We also analyzed the strategic use of science fiction narratives in shaping public perception and justifying government policies.

Topics discussed:

Art for today: Sketch of a Borzoi, oil on paper.

Discussion about this podcast

Due Diligence and Art
Due Diligence by Sasha Latypova Podcast
Uncovering Fraud in Pharmaceutical R&D and Manufacturing
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Sasha Latypova
Recent Episodes
Recording from the Sarah Westall show from January 28, 2025
  Sasha Latypova and Sarah Westall
Recording from the Iron Will Podcast
  Sasha Latypova
A military operation is NOT a public health event - Debbie Lerman's discussion with Dr. Kat Lindley
  Sasha Latypova
My recent discussion with James Delingpole
  Sasha Latypova
On Shannon Joy Show - December 5
  Sasha Latypova
It's NOT nanobots: Lipids on the loose
  Sasha Latypova
"Coffee and a Mike" podcast with Michael Farris
  Sasha Latypova