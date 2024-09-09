Playback speed
Anaphylaxis by vaccines - discussion with Dr. Jane Ruby

Sasha Latypova
Sep 09, 2024
Video on Rumble

Video on Bitchute

This is a video discussing my recent article on anaphylaxis:

The second shot, or what do vaccinators and sewer rats have in common?

Anaphylaxis is anything from mild allergy to shock and is induced by vaccines, specifically by injecting proteins. Injecting ANY foreign protein, including foodstuffs that are “generally considered safe” is not safe. Bypassing the digestive tract creates a state of anaphylaxis, i.e. the body’s immune system goes haywire gets sensitized to the substance and starts attacking itself. This explains BOTH, the historical “epidemics”, such as the cholera and the plague and the current epidemic of chronic illness, obesity, neurodegeneration, food allergies and much more. Food is not toxic. There is almost no way to induce all this illness via food. If we stop vaccinations we will solve the vast majority of the chronic illness, especially in younger people.

Art for today: Still life with hollyhocks, oil on panel, 14x18 in.

