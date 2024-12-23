Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2
6

A military operation is NOT a public health event - Debbie Lerman's discussion with Dr. Kat Lindley

Republishing an FLCCC podcast
Sasha Latypova
Dec 23, 2024
2
6
Share
Transcript

For those of you who are tired hearing me repeat the same thing, sometimes it is helpful to hear it in another person’s voice and interpretation. Debbie Lerman is the journalist who originally discovered that the “covid pandemic” was operated by the military-intelligence apparatus (waging war), and had nothing to do with public health.

Since that discovery, and both of us and Katherine Watt speaking and writing about this, the military-spook state actors got spooked and have re-written their own documents to pretend that the public health was always a national security matter. It has never been. Don’t fall for their CYA tactics.

Subscribe to Debbie’s Substack.

Wishing Merry Christmas and a great holiday break to all my readers and to all your families! I am grateful for your support.

Art for today: from my sketchbook - view of San Francisco, watercolor.

Due Diligence and Art
Due Diligence by Sasha Latypova Podcast
Uncovering Fraud in Pharmaceutical R&D and Manufacturing
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Sasha Latypova
Recent Episodes
My recent discussion with James Delingpole
  Sasha Latypova
On Shannon Joy Show - December 5
  Sasha Latypova
It's NOT nanobots: Lipids on the loose
  Sasha Latypova
"Coffee and a Mike" podcast with Michael Farris
  Sasha Latypova
Will Trump Admin remove mRNA Bioweapons from the market?
  Sasha Latypova
Recording from Ask Dr. Drew show, October 8, 2024.
  Sasha Latypova
Conversation with Jamie Andrews, the Virology Controls Studies Project
  Sasha Latypova