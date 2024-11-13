Playback speed
Will Trump Admin remove mRNA Bioweapons from the market?

Conversation with Dr. Jane Ruby recorded on Nov 6, 2024.
Sasha Latypova
Nov 13, 2024
Transcript

Video on Rumble

Video on Bitchute

This is a recording from Dr. Jane Ruby Show on Nov 6, right after the election day. Jane is a controversial figure to many, but she is a friend to me. She has been uncompromising in bringing the truth to the public, often breaking stories years before they become “acceptable” to the “health freedom” movement, whatever that is. She was the first who recognized what I was trying to bring forward as evidence of adulteration (unregulated poison) in mRNA injections. At the time I had zero social media presence, and I owe her gratitude for this. She called out Dr. Malone as a bullshit artist approximately a full year before I came to the same conclusion. So, thank you Jane, for opening my eyes even after I thought my eyes were opened already.

Dear Dr. Malone...

Sasha Latypova
·
May 1
Dear Dr. Malone...

Robert Malone recently published a post revisiting his reasons for getting vaccinated with Moderna and his subsequent vaccine injury:

Read full story

In this segment we are discussing the implications of Trump’s election win, and the likelihood he will acknowledge the danger of mRNA. And we are also discussing the US Government Dual-Use Research of Concern (DURC) policy document, which has been updated in May 2024. A more detailed article on DURC is coming right after this, on Nov 15. Stay tuned.

Art for today: Wilderness, watercolor, 10x14 in.

