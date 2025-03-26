The Hidden Hand Behind the Covid Response: NSC & the Military

Link to video on Rumble

Topics discussed with approximate time stamps:

~5min: PREP Act declarations - enabling attacks with deadly/disabling weapons and psychological terror on the people in the US and worldwide under pretenses of “public health emergency”;

~15 min: Covid (or other arbitrarily declared “health” emergencies) do not have any scientific, medical or epidemiologic justifications - the Congressional reports obligated under PREP Act are not available (because covid is a classified military campaign);

~19 min: continued inaction by the new HHS Secretary Kennedy, who, according to the PREP Act language has the sole authority to terminate the contrived emergency declaration and remove the shots from the CDC schedule;

~28 min: Trump/Musk MAGA deception: the censorship on X is more sophisticated than before Musk took over, but very much alive and well. Musk is banking on mRNA;

~33 min: there is no legal product definition of a “vaccine”, only an arbitrarily declared application of any technology/chemical substance. This is true for all vaccines, not just mRNA shots.

~40 min: vaccine-induced anaphylaxis (including all allergies) as the #1 reason for all chronic illness, especially in under 65 yo;

~50 min: no “conservative” journalists with large social media following (e.g. Tucker Carlson, Sharyl Atkisson) will touch the story of the military operation or PREP Act;

~59 min: why did DOD and HHS partner on Operation Warp Speed?

~1h 12min: the nitty-gritty on faking pandemics by the CDC - change the definition of a pandemic, case, positive and negative tests, cause of death coding, use of fake PCR computer modeling to fear monger the public;

~1 h 30 min: covid shots are a failed product by any definition, however as a military countermeasure there is no product standard that applies to them;

~1h 42 min: Military contracts for all Covid-19 products;

~1h 45min: worldwide replacement of the normal public health policies with “new” policies that put military-intelligence apparatus in charge and invoked military laws.

