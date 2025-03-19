Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
36
7

Recording from the Shannon Joy show, March 12

Announcement: I will be speaking at the Summit for Truth and Wellness in Rochester, NY, on March 29. Details in the post.
Sasha Latypova
Mar 19, 2025
36
7
Share
Transcript

I am back on the Shannon Joy show. We discussed recent events, the delusions of the MAHA movement and the need to wake up the health freedom community from the current “trust the plan” slumber. The PREP Act declaration for 10 years of “covid emergency” and the need to terminate it immediately. We also talked about Charles Richet’s discovery of anaphylaxis and the absence of legal definition of vaccine as a product.

Thank you to the organizers and Shannon Joy Show for inviting me to speak at this event. If you are in upstate NY area, please consider attending. Details below:

Image

Reserve your seats before this event sells out! Summit for Truth & Wellness Saturday, March 29th 9am to 4pm Bethel Christian Fellowship 321 East Ave Rochester, NY 14604.

Get your tickets here.

Questions? Email us at info@afha.health

Proceeds from the Summit for Truth and Wellness benefit Americans for Healthcare Alternatives (AFHA).

Art for today: Spring, oil on panel, 16x20 in.

Due Diligence and Art
Due Diligence by Sasha Latypova Podcast
Uncovering Fraud in Pharmaceutical R&D and Manufacturing
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Sasha Latypova
Recent Episodes
Discussion with Zowe Smith
  Sasha Latypova
Discussing Covid Dossier on Freedom Radio (MA) with Julie Booras
  Sasha Latypova
Audio podcast with Rurik Skywalker of Slavlands
  Sasha Latypova
Recording from the Sarah Westall show from January 28, 2025
  Sasha Latypova and Sarah Westall
Recording from the Iron Will Podcast
  Sasha Latypova
A military operation is NOT a public health event - Debbie Lerman's discussion with Dr. Kat Lindley
  Sasha Latypova
My recent discussion with James Delingpole
  Sasha Latypova