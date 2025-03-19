Recording from the Shannon Joy show, March 12

I am back on the Shannon Joy show. We discussed recent events, the delusions of the MAHA movement and the need to wake up the health freedom community from the current “trust the plan” slumber. The PREP Act declaration for 10 years of “covid emergency” and the need to terminate it immediately. We also talked about Charles Richet’s discovery of anaphylaxis and the absence of legal definition of vaccine as a product.

Thank you to the organizers and Shannon Joy Show for inviting me to speak at this event. If you are in upstate NY area, please consider attending. Details below:

Reserve your seats before this event sells out! Summit for Truth & Wellness Saturday, March 29th 9am to 4pm Bethel Christian Fellowship 321 East Ave Rochester, NY 14604.

Get your tickets here.

Questions? Email us at info@afha.health

Proceeds from the Summit for Truth and Wellness benefit Americans for Healthcare Alternatives (AFHA).

Art for today: Spring, oil on panel, 16x20 in.