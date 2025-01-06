Recording from the Iron Will Podcast

Summary

We discussed the dangers of COVID-19 vaccines, particularly focusing on anaphylaxis linked to the work of Nobel laureate Charles Richet's research on anaphylaxis from the early 20th century. Injecting proteins, even those considered safe for ingestion (food), can trigger life-threatening reactions and lifelong health issues. The interview also touches on the inadequacy of animal testing for predicting human responses and the lack of long-term follow-up studies by vaccine manufacturers. We connect vaccine-induced anaphylaxis to the rise of various health problems like food allergies and questions the validity of the "pandemic" narrative.

There is no such thing as a safe vaccine because of the potential for anaphylaxis from proteins and other harmful ingredients that are present in vaccines.

Recommendations:

Read Charles Richet’s work.

Follow the Weston Price Foundation and the Solari Report.

Avoid all injections of proteins directly into the bloodstream.

In general, avoid “healthcare” when not sick, do not take your kids for “well-visits” - those are just vaccination appointments. If your doctor pushes vaccines, fire your doctor!

Art for today: Winter Persimmons and a Kettle, oil on panel, 16x20 in.