Share this postRecording from Ask Dr. Drew show, October 8, 2024.sashalatypova.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript19Share this postRecording from Ask Dr. Drew show, October 8, 2024.sashalatypova.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther23Recording from Ask Dr. Drew show, October 8, 2024.Sasha LatypovaNov 04, 202419Share this postRecording from Ask Dr. Drew show, October 8, 2024.sashalatypova.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther23ShareTranscriptIf you were not able to watch live, here is the recording. My segment starts around 9:30 min. I also recommend listening to Jay Battacharya’s segment which is right after mine.Video on Rumble.SubscribeArt for today: Sketch of water lilies, oil on panel, 11x14 in.Discussion about this podcastCommentsRestacksShare this discussionRecording from Ask Dr. Drew show, October 8, 2024.sashalatypova.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherDue Diligence by Sasha Latypova PodcastUncovering Fraud in Pharmaceutical R&D and ManufacturingUncovering Fraud in Pharmaceutical R&D and ManufacturingSubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeSasha LatypovaRecent EpisodesConversation with Jamie Andrews, the Virology Controls Studies Project Oct 25 • Sasha LatypovaBack on Delingpod Oct 3 • Sasha LatypovaAnaphylaxis by vaccines - discussion with Dr. Jane RubySep 9 • Sasha LatypovaBrook Jackson's 2nd Amended Complaint v Pfizer Dismissed. Aug 12 • Sasha LatypovaLeslie Manookian talks about her big win in the courts v LA Unified School District's vaccine mandates for employeesJun 19 • Sasha Latypova and Leslie ManookianInterview with Mike DakkakJun 9 • Sasha LatypovaInterview with Johnny Vedmore, TNT RadioJun 7 • Sasha Latypova
Recording from Ask Dr. Drew show, October 8, 2024.