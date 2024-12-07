On Shannon Joy Show - December 5

This show includes commercial breaks.

We talked about many topics, covering the military-lead, NATO-lead global faked pandemic, the nuts and bolts of how it was done. Kash Patel is a key witness, having been a lead for Counterterrorism on the National Security Council in 2020. He should be questioned about this.

The truth seeking is different from political career building, and you can tell one from another by whether the individual in the “freedom movement” moves forward with new conclusions as more data/information becomes available, or whether they stop and proceed repeating the same message. Thus the narrative of a “mismanaged public health crisis” is patently false, yet the majority of the “freedom leadership” repeats it and nothing but it.

We covered the Means Twins - the propagandists rolled out into the spotlight for purposes of drowning the truth about mass poisoning by vaccines in the sea of irrelevance talking about ultraporocessed foods. Nobody is forcing your child to eat them as a condition of attending school. You can read the labels and not buy these products. Think about that.

In the middle of the conversation we caused an earthquake! Kidding. There was a 6.9 earthquake which was far away but slightly detectable in my location during this show.

Art for today: Sketching people, watercolor.