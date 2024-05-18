Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
40

My interview with James Delingpole

Delingpod Podcast
Sasha Latypova
and
James Delingpole
May 18, 2024
40
Share
Transcript

This is a substantial discussion covering many topics. James is an excellent interviewer, and has many interesting guests. Please check out his podcast by visiting his website:

https://jamesdelingpole.co.uk

James can be also found on Substack

James Delingpole

We discussed materials familiar to my regular subscribers:

  • My background and the history of batch variability analysis

  • Motivations behind the covid crime and intentionality

  • All vaccines are poisons, including the so-called traditional ones, and you can recognize vaccine injured in every family that you know

  • What happens when people “wake up”?

  • What happens when an empire collapses? (my experience with the Soviet Union collapse).

  • Do pandemics exist? I provided explanations about several popular notions of historical “pandemics”. They were not pandemics.

  • At ~56 min I provide the explanation that nucleic acid sequences exist and are detectable, but virology is a fake science as it does not follow a scientific method.

  • We discussed covid murder protocols in hospitals, and that the cause of death from “covid” is murder, which is different from some people being ill from likely poisoning with synthetic toxins.

  • At 1 h13m I explain that it is not possible to make viruses in the lab, and that pandemics or epidemics cannot be started by “CBRN viruses leaking from labs” (I will publish more detailed review of Baric’s work in the next few weeks).

  • Chemtrailing - yes this is out of control. I since then visited the UK and the Netherlands, the skies in both places were constantly gridded, milky white haze hung solidly throughout my 2 week trip. This is a photo I took on landing in London, and you can see the gridding going on in the distance, and larger spray lines closer up:

We discussed other topics and even got into the Ancient Greek history for a bit.

Art for today: watercolor sketch from London parks.

40 Comments
Due Diligence and Art
Due Diligence by Sasha Latypova Podcast
Uncovering Fraud in Pharmaceutical R&D and Manufacturing
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Sasha Latypova
James Delingpole
Writes James Delingpole Subscribe
Recent Episodes
My first mixed tape! "Whole of Government", dedicated to fake warriors everywhere...
Interview with MicMeow, Conservative Continuum
  Sasha Latypova
Full interview with Refuge of Sinners
  Sasha Latypova
Dr. Jane Ruby show, February 14, 2024
  Sasha Latypova
Talking about Tucker-Putin Interview with Shannon Joy
  Sasha Latypova
Corona Investigative Committee Interview
  Sasha Latypova
Lois Bayliss tells her story
  Sasha Latypova