Due Diligence and Art

Discussion with Drs Sansone and Trozzi and Wayne Peters - Frontline Voices

Apr 23, 2025
This is an interview recorded on April 19 where we discussed operation covid, the PREP Act, the actions that can be taken to bring accountability and how to move forward.

Art for today: Plein air sketch in Carson Valley, watercolor, 8x10 in.

