Discussion with Drs Sansone and Trozzi and Wayne Peters - Frontline Voices

Share this postDue Diligence and ArtDiscussion with Drs Sansone and Trozzi and Wayne Peters - Frontline VoicesCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript99Share this postDue Diligence and ArtDiscussion with Drs Sansone and Trozzi and Wayne Peters - Frontline VoicesCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore3218Discussion with Drs Sansone and Trozzi and Wayne Peters - Frontline VoicesSasha LatypovaApr 23, 202599Share this postDue Diligence and ArtDiscussion with Drs Sansone and Trozzi and Wayne Peters - Frontline VoicesCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore3218ShareTranscriptThis is an interview recorded on April 19 where we discussed operation covid, the PREP Act, the actions that can be taken to bring accountability and how to move forward.Art for today: Plein air sketch in Carson Valley, watercolor, 8x10 in. Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksShare this postDue Diligence and ArtDiscussion with Drs Sansone and Trozzi and Wayne Peters - Frontline VoicesCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreDue Diligence by Sasha Latypova PodcastUncovering Fraud in Pharmaceutical R&D and ManufacturingUncovering Fraud in Pharmaceutical R&D and ManufacturingSubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeSasha LatypovaRecent EpisodesThe Hidden Hand Behind the Covid Response: NSC & the MilitaryMar 26 • Sasha LatypovaRecording from the Shannon Joy show, March 12 Mar 19 • Sasha LatypovaDiscussion with Zowe Smith Mar 14 • Sasha LatypovaDiscussing Covid Dossier on Freedom Radio (MA) with Julie BoorasMar 12 • Sasha LatypovaAudio podcast with Rurik Skywalker of SlavlandsFeb 3 • Sasha LatypovaRecording from the Sarah Westall show from January 28, 2025Jan 30 • Sasha Latypova and Sarah WestallRecording from the Iron Will PodcastJan 6 • Sasha Latypova
Share this post