Same Play, Different Actors.

First a brief update on our open letter to Secretary Kennedy:

I have texted this letter to RFK Jr and I can confirm that he has seen it. The website originally listed in the letter has been updated to this address: notforsalesignatures.com

It is under construction. we have received amazing feedback and many people expressed the wish to co-sign. We are very grateful for everyone’s support and will keep everyone updated on this matter.

In this conversation with Naomi Wolf we start by discussing the evidence from the original mRNA clinical and animal studies demonstrating tremendous harm to fertility, pregnancy and newborns. We discussed the infamous Shimabukuro et al study which was based on vSafe data from 800+ pregnancies, demonstrating 80%+ miscarriage rate and 300% increase in stillbirths. This is my post discussing the paper and demonstrating the calculations using the correct denominator for both outcomes.

As we were discussing this on a livestream on X, Jikkyleaks and hist trolls went out of their way attacking us and trying to “debunk” the undebunkable, claiming that the miscarriage rate was not increased with the mRNA shots and we somehow got it wrong. I am bringing this up simply because most people still think that the Jikky mouse army is a good guys group that just has to hide their names and identities for so many years, because, you know… reasons. I hope you can see from this examples what we are dealing with here.

Back to more important issues.

We also discussed the animal studies by Moderna, which showed harm to fertility, severe toxicity to pregnant rats and congenital abnormalities in the newborn. I have published on this data here:

I discussed the same material with RFK Jr on his podcast here in 2022.

Despite all this massive and undeniable evidence of harm to fertility, women’s health and newborn babies, the new, “good” MAHA-FDA approved yet another shot from Moderna without any placebo testing, no long-term safety testing and having never conducted any safety assessment for pregnancy (the labels of all covid vaxxes say there is no data for safety in pregnancy). Given that Moderna’s study for the new version mNexspike was designed in 2023 and has -surprise!- their design back then fully complied with the “new” “good-FDA” policy for mRNA vaxxes as of 2025, it is clear that the “good-FDA” policy was designed by the “bad-FDA” (Peter Marks and Robert Califf) and Drs. Prasad and Makary simply put their names on it a couple of weeks ago.

The shot is now recommended to all pregnant women by the current “good-FDA” policy. The CDC stated that they are revising their policy, but no updates have been issued. I have written several related articles on this:

The placebo-controlled studies by the new FDA policy are listed as “sponsor-initiated”, meaning they are not obligatory, and only initiated by the sponsor if they want to expand the label indications. The FDA will not enforce post-marketing studies for EUA Countermeasures under current PREP Act emergency declaration… It is currently extended to 2029. Given that it takes at least a year to design such a trial, and at least another year to conduct it, while she shots will be rolled out now, and new versions maybe rolled out in 6-12 months - how is this going to benefit anyone’s “informed” decision that they are supposed to “share” for themselves and their children with “trusted” professionals such as random dolts at the grocery store pharmacy? Or another random dolt in the school pop-up vax clinic?

My astute readers may have noticed, that even though we are in the summer season, somehow, the government propaganda of the “new deadly variant” and “possible masking mandates”, etc. has been plastered all over the internet and broadcast media. Do you think it’s a coincidence, or do you think they are running a marketing “awareness” campaign to coincide with Moderna’s mNexspike (translated as death-spike)? You bet!

Given this government sponsored marketing push, Moderna doesn’t need to do much. They will also rely on the HHS payments-for-shots scheme that will ensure that the adult and pediatric patients, “vulnerable” or not, will be continuously targeted, bullied and manipulated into these injections.

God help us all!

