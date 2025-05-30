This post is an update to my previous article “Eugenics for Dummies”:

As promised, after CDC issued the childhood schedule update based on HHS’s announcement, I am issuing my update.

First, the good news. The CDC did something based on what RFK Jr said. That’s good news because at least we see some link between the boss saying things and theoretical subordinates doing those things. In case of CDC the reporting relationship within the HHS is murky and will be addressed in future posts. However, let’s celebrate a baby step here.

Due diligence requires looking into the exact language of the issued CDC update and assessing the downstream consequences. I tried to do this as expeditiously as possible, getting up at 4 am and staring to work on this update at 5 am today. I will be researching this topic further. For now, here is what the CDC stated on the children’s schedule (everyone below 18 yo) with regard to the covid injections:

Clicking on the “notes”, we get to this page, which provides some important language and definitions of who is and isn’t a “healthy child” according to CDC - it’s those children who are deemed “NOT moderately or severely immunocompromised”. For “healthy children”, defined as “not immunocompromised” the CDC magnanimously allows parents to participate in the “shared decision making” with “healthcare providers”:

Shared clinical decision-making

Ages 6 month –17 years who are NOT moderately or severely immunocompromised.

Shared clinical decision-making vaccinations are individually based and informed by a decision process between the health care provider and the patient or parent/guardian. Where the parent presents with a desire for their child to be vaccinated, children 6 months and older may receive COVID-19 vaccination, informed by the clinical judgment of a healthcare provider and personal preference and circumstances. https://www.cdc.gov/acip/vaccine-recommendations/shared-clinical-decision-making.html

This tells us that the CDC does not deem parental decisions valid for “routine” vaccinations, i.e. they deny your parental rights by default! In fact that’s the language used on the page that discusses what shared decision making means, they explicitly state that this form of decision making is an exception, not the rule:

It is further stated that (emphasis mine):

Unlike routine, catch-up, and risk-based recommendations, shared clinical decision-making vaccinations are not recommended for everyone in a particular age group or everyone in an identifiable risk group. Rather, shared clinical decision-making recommendations are individually based and informed by a decision process between the health care provider and the patient or parent/guardian. The key distinction between routine, catch-up, and risk-based recommendations and shared clinical decision-making recommendations is the default decision to vaccinate. For routine, catch-up, and risk-based recommendations, the default decision should be to vaccinate the patient based on age group or other indication, unless contraindicated. For shared clinical decision-making recommendations, there is no default—the decision about whether or not to vaccinate may be informed by the best available evidence of who may benefit from vaccination; the individual’s characteristics, values, and preferences; the health care provider’s clinical discretion; and the characteristics of the vaccine being considered. There is not a prescribed set of considerations or decision points in the decision-making process.

I am happy when the enemies reveal themselves. Here it is, clear as day - please note that, according to CDC you DO NOT have any decision making authority with regard to what they want to inject in your children for ~70 “routine” injections, and those decisions are being made by the CDC by default. This should be duly noted by everyone as a target for dismantling the CDC/FDA/HHS bullshit eugenics program going forward.

Importantly, for purposes of “shared” decision making, you are supposed to share said decision with a “healthcare provider” which is not what you think that is. The healthcare provider is defined thusly:

In this context, CDC defines a health care provider as anyone who provides or administers vaccines: primary care physicians, specialists, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, registered nurses, and pharmacists.

This means that people who may have NEVER seen your child prior (physician assistant, nurse, pharmacist) and have no qualifications or training in pediatric clinical care have a “shared” authority to inject them with a regulation-free and liability-free poison cocktail for which these “healthcare providers” receive significant financial incentives to inject and serious administrative dis-incentives for abstaining from injection! This is a set up for bullying and coercion of every parent and labeling every child as “immunocompromised”.

CDC’s definition of a “healthy child” = “NOT immunocompromised”.

I tried to figure out what this means in practice, but if there are any health care practitioners familiar with how this is assessed in practice, please post your thoughts in comments. Quoting, as an example, from the Cleveland Clinic page:

Being immunocompromised is a condition where your immune system isn’t working properly.

Oh-oh! we are already in a danger zone, because they are claiming they know what each and every person’s “proper immune system” should look like… despite there being no scientific knowledge of this at all.

They helpfully provide some examples (emphasis mine):

How do you know if you have a compromised immune system? Getting sick a lot or having unusually long-lasting infections are the most common signs of having a compromised immune system. But on its own, getting sick frequently doesn’t mean your immune system isn’t working properly — the kind of illnesses you get matters. For instance, young kids getting colds all the time is completely normal.

Phew! some common sense remains here.

However, don’t be fooled, that first paragraph is designed to get you to drop your guard and continue walking into a medical trap, which is set up in the next paragraph:

But frequent bacterial infections, pneumonia or specific other illnesses could mean your immune defenses aren’t working as they should. Being immunocompromised can also mean: You get illnesses most people fight off without getting sick

Illnesses that mildly affect most people make you severely sick

Illnesses linger or it takes a longer time to recover from being sick

You’re more likely to develop complications than others — like getting pneumonia after having a respiratory virus

You might be more likely to get sick again with certain viral infections you’ve had in the past, like Epstein-Barr virus or varicella-zoster virus

You don’t develop antibodies after getting vaccinated

The first bullet - what does that even mean? “Asymptomatic illness” all over again? Imaginary pandemic viruses? How is one ill without being ill???

The rest of the bullets are also nonsense and designed for gaslighting and manipulation of the patients, especially neurotic females and fearful males into “you are secretly gravely ill but you don’t realize it” mind set. Perfect for entrapping them into “sick-care” system.

The last bullet is highly problematic, because antibodies are unscientific nonsense. They are non-specific (even banging your knee on the side of the table will generate antibodies) and are measured by unvalidated non-diagnostic techniques. Therefore, this is a minefield for false-positives and false-negatives and for manipulation and gaslighting of patients!

Eugenics Pipeline - Generating “Immunocompromised” Children to Feed the “Medikill” System for Profit and Population Control

I have attempted to visualize how the change in CDC childhood recommendations, and the language that they use to define these changes will play out in practice and came up with this simplified chart:

It is not hard to see that EVERY encounter with ANY part of “healthcare”, even a pharmacy, is an opportunity to either make the child “immunocompromised” by injecting proteins, metals, antibiotics, antifreeze, aborted fetal cells and God only knows what into them under “default” decisions to inject, or simply verbally manipulate the parent into thinking that the child is fragile and “immunocompromised”, which can be accomplished very easily as described in the Cleveland Clinic manual. All it takes in most cases is for the white coat to make some pointed verbal suggestions, such as “ooh, that last bout of cold was so much longer than usual”, or “wow, he had ear infection twice in the last 6 month!” (because you injected him with antibiotic-resistant plasmid DNA, Dr. Cunt), and so on…

Finally, my assessment of the current FDA/CDC guidance for covid injections as unabashed eugenics still stands, despite the small adjustment that they made with regard to their childhood schedule. In fact, because the CDC was pushed to define the “unfit”, their policy is even more consistent with eugenics now. Furthermore, the covid shots remain fully recommended to ALL pregnant women, just like Makary and Prasad wrote in their new [zero]-”evidence-based” FDA policy for covid shots.

Here is the CDC page pushing numerous injections and all covid injections in pregnancy. This is designed to deliberately increase the rate of miscarriages, stillbirths and sterility/reproductive deficiencies in women and generate “immunocompromised” babies from birth. The eugenics pipeline must be fed! I will discuss this in more details in future posts.

Art for today: Sketch at the dog beach, watercolor. Available art here.