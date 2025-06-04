Dear Readers, I would like to announce that I am joining several colleagues as a signatory to this letter. The purpose of this group, which we named “Not For Sale” is to maintain the focus of the health freedom community on the issues that the MAHA leadership decided to ditch immediately after joining Trump’s political campaign and administration. We are the ones who will not sit down, nor shut up, nor will we “trust the plan” while watching the digital prison being constructed for us by Peter Theil’s Palantir, while new versions of poison mRNA shots being unrolled with propaganda slogans of “gold-standard science”, “evidence-based policy” and “shared decision making” with any random dolt at the local pharmacy who is paid by HHS to inject mRNA into everything that moves.

I call on everyone to walk away from MAHA and declare yourself Not For Sale!

Text of the open letter:

May 31, 2025

Dear HHS Secretary Kennedy and FDA Commissioner Dr. Makary,

We are writing this open letter to express deep concerns about recent policies emerging from HHS, the CDC and the FDA: specifically, the omission of the dangerous mRNA injections from the recently released “MAHA Report”; and the reaffirmation of the CDC’s recommendations for mRNA injections. Removal of the mRNA platform from the market is one of the main goals of the grassroots MAHA movement.



Millions of concerned parents set aside partisan differences and identities to embrace the historic MAGA/MAHA alliance. Instead of policy action on these key issues, we, the undersigned, along with many other citizens, see a set of distractions, linguistic misdirections, and watered-down policy announcements that avoid taking serious action on the deadly mRNA injections.



Contrary to what Dr. Makary recently stated, we do not need more data to establish whether the mRNA platform should or should not be recommended. The data are in, from many credible sources, including numerous peer reviewed publications, the analysis of the Pfizer documents released via Aaron Siri’s lawsuit, VAERS and vSAFE datasets, and data produced by foreign governments. The data show catastrophic levels of deaths and serious damage from the mRNA injections, as well as reproductive damage, including high miscarriage rates.



We do not need more studies to pull the mRNA injections from the market. You do not need Congress nor another election. You do not need a new mandate from voters – your own appointments to HHS and the FDA, and the election of President Trump in the MAGA-MAHA alliance, are the mandate.



Indeed, your recent wordplay about “removing” the mRNA injection from being recommended to “pregnant women” and “healthy children” appears misleading, vis-à-vis the actual policy changes published by the FDA and CDC. The published policies reserve the power to “recommend” them for every child except the “healthy”.

Most US children, as you, Secretary Kennedy, have pointed out yourself, have health issues, and healthcare encounters often involve a currently sick child who may be labeled “immunocompromised.” If a child has asthma or allergies, pre-diabetes or is overweight, has a damaged heart or an impaired immune system, that child is not “healthy,” yet that child will now be targeted with an mRNA shot. It appears that you are going to continue to recommend the shots that now have an FDA warning for heart damage, to children with heart damage.

The new FDA Covid shot policy claims to be evidence-based. However, no evidence was provided, and none exists to our knowledge, that supports statements that the categories of people marked as “vulnerable” by this FDA policy, would benefit from mRNA injections.



Conflating clearly established risks with automatically assumed benefit from a product that is still legally a poorly-regulated, liability-free EUA Countermeasure under PREP Act emergency declaration, defies scientific reason and common sense.

You stated the shots were removed from the CDC recommendation for pregnant women. But pregnancy remains listed as a “high risk” health category in the revised FDA policy for mRNA vaccines. It is especially troubling that the new versions of mRNA injections are recommended for all pregnant women, without this platform ever having been tested and proven safe in pregnancy. Pregnant women have not been made any safer by your wordplay.



Lastly, there is evidence of the removal of parental rights to choose the health treatment for their children, buried in CDC’s language. Even for healthy children, the CDC insists on parents “sharing the decision” with healthcare providers, including pharmacists who lack authority to treat patients. By stating the decision to inject a child with mRNA is a “shared decision”, while “routine” injections are treated as the “default decision to inject”, a dangerous legal precedent is being set, assigning powers to the Federal government that have legally belonged only to parents.



We object strongly to any more equivocation and prevarication from HHS. We did not fight for you to be in positions of leadership, so that our clearly stated policy goals would suffer a “bait and switch” that rebrands MAHA’s powerful objection to the damaging mRNA platform as a concern about the coloring agents added to Skittles.

MAHA is not the possession of Secretary Kennedy, Commissioner Marty Makary, advisor Calley Means, or Surgeon General nominee Dr. Casey Means. MAHA is the voice of millions of desperate parents, many with injured or deceased children. Those furious parents were active before any of you were in office, and their activism will outlast any administration.



The MAHA vote, especially of independent moms, is an historic game-changer. Neither MAGA nor the Democrats could have won without this critical swing vote.

MAHA voters can walk away if we continue to see inaction, let alone condescending non-policy, on our core issues.



And we will.



If you continue to ignore the centerpiece of our policy agenda – taking all mRNA products covered by PREP Act emergency declarations entirely off the market – you will pay a political price. We will run our own candidates at the state level; and we will find other challengers and sponsors, who share our values and get behind our draft bills, at the Federal level, for the midterms and even for 2028. We ask you to deliver our actual policy goals in the near term, or we advise that you will face the electoral consequences:

Ban mRNA/gene therapy-derived technologies for all vaccines, due to definitively

demonstrated abject failure regarding safety, efficacy and disease prevention in the real-world setting of over 4 years of deployment and billions of administered doses. Terminate the PREP Act declaration for COVID injections, as there is no emergency. Extension of this declaration, with its ironclad liability shield for manufacturers and administrators, serves no public health interest whatsoever. Recommend that Congress repeal the PREP Act entirely, due to numerous Constitutional conflicts. Ban pharmaceutical direct-to-consumer advertising, as is the case in every other country except New Zealand. Review and revise current HHS level policies that create perverse incentives for

healthcare providers for medical coercion, including but not limited to vaccinations. End conflicts of interest at CDC, FDA, NIH and NIAID.



Sincerely,



Not For Sale co-signatories:





, Americans for Health Freedom

, The Pfizer Papers

, The Shannon Joy Show

Sasha Latypova, Due Diligence and Art

Dr. Henry Ealy, Energetic Health Institute

Brad Skistimas, Five Times August

Catherine Austin Fitts,

Allen and Taylor Martin,

Thomas Haviland, 2022, 2023, and 2024 "Worldwide Embalmer Blood Clot Surveys"



