Judicial Watch announced on December 13, 2022 that it received 699 pages of records from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) regarding data Moderna submitted to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on its mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. The documents also reveal Moderna elected not to conduct a number of standard pharmacological studies on the laboratory test animals. The records include a “Nonclinical Overview” prepared by Moderna and submitted to the FDA for approval of its vaccine revealing that a number of rats were born with skeletal deformations, known as “wavy ribs” and “rib nodules,” to mothers injected with the mRNA vaccine. The study dismissed the anomalies as “not considered adverse”, without any additional data demonstrating exclusion of this risk. The FDA published a direct lie in the regulatory summary statement on Spikevax.