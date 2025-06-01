Due Diligence and Art

Due Diligence and Art

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Renate Lindeman's avatar
Renate Lindeman
1h

At this point taking a gunshot to the head is probably safer than taking a covid shot.

MAHAhaha....

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Conspiracy Sarah's avatar
Conspiracy Sarah
1h

Remember the 8 mouse study…

MAHA: Hold my beer.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Sasha Latypova
57 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sasha Latypova
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture