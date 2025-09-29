Due Diligence and Art

Due Diligence and Art

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TnDoc's avatar
TnDoc
11h

Great post, Sasha... Light is important here, too. All living cells emit biophotons that are coherent (think about that one!). All of these things - water, light, gravity, time work in harmony/synchrony to create life and reality that we experience in ways that we still do not understand... Wonderfully and fearfully made.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bryan Manson's avatar
Bryan Manson
11hEdited

I wonder if there were significant differences between distilled and fluoridated water. Or better yet, swamp water with a lot of decayed organic matter.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
34 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sasha Latypova
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture