Due Diligence and Art

Due Diligence and Art

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hendy's avatar
Hendy
10h

Sasha,

Thanks for posting this. I didn't think we'd be seeing a post from you about the fourth phase of water. Gerald is a genius and I'm happy to see this being discussed with a wider audience.

"Trust the science" - here we have a completely different phase of water that hadn't yet been discovered and, as is tradition, was mocked at one point.

This is re-write the science books stuff.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Eileen Schrader's avatar
Eileen Schrader
10h

Sasha, you are an excellent teacher and I am so happy you are doing this series on water. It has always fascinated me. I have started reading this on a work break and just had to express my gratitude. Once when I was swimming in the Ocean I had the thought "when Jesus was baptized in the Jordan, he blessed water forever" and I always felt the understanding of water even in a spiritual way has been traditionally limited. I really look forward to reading this series Thank you for your good work.🌸💦

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
51 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sasha Latypova
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture