This post is a compilation of excerpts plus my commentary from "The Fourth Phase of Water: Beyond Solid, Liquid, and Vapor" by Gerald H. Pollack - a book that challenges conventional understandings of water. The book is 660 pages long. It is a very easy to read and understand book, with numerous good illustrations and descriptions of many experiments. Nevertheless, it is a long book, and I am going to summarize the key points in this post ala “Cliff Notes”. This is part 1 of the series of posts I am writing on this extremely interesting topic. Pollack’s work is truly revolutionary, as it points to possibly THE most fundamental (and completely overlooked in science) feature of our world - WATER! As you will see later on, it relates to literally everything in our universe, including to seemingly unrelated phenomena like social behavior, theory of mind, banking/finance/economy and many more interesting connections.

Pollack emphasizes a return to observational science and simple logic, questioning established theories and offering a new framework for understanding water's behavior.

To begin with, water is treated as a boring topic in science, as if there is nothing to be learned about the lowly H2O. Nothing could be further from the truth! Very little is understood about profound qualities of water, or it’s structure or behavior… For example, prevailing chemical theory says that the water next to a surface should look like this:

In practical experiments, conducted by Pollack and colleagues the picture is very different and it does not agree with the accepted chemical theory at all:

Particles were markedly sensitive to the material surface — distancing themselves from the surface by some 100,000 times the Debye [theoretically postulated] length.

Something unpredicted is happening that drives microspheres [added to water to visualize this phenomenon] from certain material surfaces.

The prospect that the EZ might be some kind of crystal-like material intrigued us. Crystals generally grow from nucleation sites, i.e., from surfaces of some kind. It seemed important therefore to determine what kinds of surfaces nucleate exclusion zones.

After a range of experiments, it was determined that the exclusion zone phenomenon belongs to hydrophilic [but not hydrophobic] surfaces as a class. Hydrophilic surfaces are those that “love” water. Hydrophobic surfaces repel it. Thus, Pollak and colleagues found that the “exclusion zone” or EZ water for short, would readily form next to the hydrophilic materials and surfaces (note that air is a hydrophilic surface next to water). Your blood vessels are also hydrophilic surface. Gels of various kinds are hydrophilic, and so are many polymer materials.

Next questions that were asked by the researches - what gets excluded by the exclusion zone and what are the properties of the EZ water?

We found a wealth of excluded substances, ranging from large suspended particles down to small dissolved solutes. Microspheres of all kinds were excluded. They ranged in size from 10 µm down to 0.1 µm and were fabricated from diverse substances. Even red blood cells, several strains of bacteria, and ordinary dirt particles scraped from outside our laboratory were excluded. The protein albumin was excluded, as were various dyes with molecular weights as low as 100 daltons — only a little larger than common salt molecules. The span between the largest to smallest of the excluded substances amounted to a thousand billion times (Fig. 3.10).

Nevertheless, we could conclude that the exclusion phenomenon was general: almost any hydrophilic surface can generate an EZ, and the EZ excludes almost anything suspended or dissolved in the water.

As to EZ characteristics vs “bulk water”, i.e. the “other” part of water that gets excluded from EZ:

EZ water is more viscous and more stable than bulk water; its molecular motions are more restricted; its light absorption spectra differ in the UV-visible light range, as well as in the infrared range; and it has a higher refractive index. These multiple differences imply that EZ water fundamentally differs from bulk water. The EZ hardly resembles liquid water at all.

…EZ structure surprisingly like ice. However, it is not ice. The ice-like ordering turns out to be the proverbial tip of the iceberg: something deeply consequential drives the buildup of ordered water in the EZ. That driving agent turns out to be a kind of energy common in everyday life and simple enough for anyone to understand.

The exclusion zone […] is not rigid; it behaves as a viscous liquid. This means that the structure of ice does not adequately model the EZ’s structure. A minor tweak of that ice structure, however, provides a possible EZ candidate. The correct EZ structure requires some fluidity; liquids gain their fluidity when constituent layers can slip past one another. For the exclusion zone, then, a model worth considering is a stack of ice-like planes devoid of those rigidifying interplanar proton linkages. Without the linkages, the planes could slide past one another, conferring the required semi-liquidity

EZ zone carries net electrical charge (negative charge, next to hydrophilic surface as high as 200 mV was measured).

Studying the negative charge of EZ:

if the EZ contains negative charge, then a commensurate pool of positive charge must lurk elsewhere. That positive charge ought to appear in the form of protons, because protons are water’s only positive charge carriers. If the EZ bears net negative charge, then we should find a zone replete with protons — i.e., a zone of low pH. […] A pH probe inserted into the water beyond the EZ showed that pH values dropped substantially, sometimes to values as low as 2, or even 1. The magnitude of the drop was astonishing. Those ultralow pH values indicated that the water beyond the exclusion zone contained protons in huge concentration.

Molecular structure (note, this is a mathematical model that fits the experimental data best):

a honeycomb sheet with a hydrogen-to-oxygen ratio of 3:2. The model’s essential point was that the planes themselves were negatively charged.

The EZ water, therefore is not H2O, since the molecules are bound into the hexagonal lattice, losing one proton, it is H3O2 with a net negative charge.

The water next to many surfaces is evidently hexagonal, which agrees with the proposed model.

Hexagonal sheets that compose EZ stack on top of each other, in an out-of-register fashion:

A more natural way for the planes to hold together is by shifting them out of register (Fig. 4.12). If the negatives of one plane lie opposite the positives of the next plane, then those planes could stick by electrostatic attraction. Thus, this second model seems to work.

Helical structures in biology are enabled by EZ:

In fact, the shift direction need not be restricted to left or right alone; planar shift could occur in any one of the six strut directions, leading to endless stacking options. We can even realize helical stacking (Fig. 4.14): Start with a base plane, shift the plane above it in the direction along a strut, shift the next plane 60° to that strut, the next an additional 60°, etc. The helical pitch would then comprise six planes. Larger pitches are theoretically realizable, even irregular pitches. This helical feature may be especially relevant for biology, where EZ water needs to interface with the helically wound proteins and nucleic acids.

Positively charged EZs exist, too, but only in special circumstances:

positive exclusion zones exist, although they are less common than the negative ones. We found them next to certain polymers and metals. Positive EZs are quirky excluders that can be broken up relatively easily with minor mechanical perturbation.

Finally, the proposed structure makes clear why exclusion zones exclude. They exclude because it is only through the hexagonal openings that solutes can enter the EZ lattice and those openings are small. The actual impediment is even more formidable: because successive EZ planes are out of register, the effective openings are narrower than the planar hexagonal openings. The lattice is extremely tight, and therefore highly exclusive of solutes. Only protons and smaller entities are small enough to penetrate.

Water stores energy!

Pollack and colleagues concluded that the stable charge separation represents a natural battery - this is probably the most fundamental property of water that powers all life:

The sustained charge separation between the EZ and the bulk water zone beyond has repercussions for much of what follows. That charge separation constitutes a “battery.”

The skies above unleash a flash of lightning, discharging hundreds of thousands of volts of raw energy to the earth’s surface. Those lightning strikes occur so frequently around the world that, according to atmospheric scientists, the earth’s surface cannot dissipate the accumulating negative charge, leaving it electrically negative. Standing on the ground, your nose is about 200 volts more positive than your toes.

Water-based batteries of this kind exist wherever hydrophilic surfaces interface with water. That’s virtually everywhere. In the cell, for example, the densely packed materials expose hydrophilic surfaces that order the surrounding water into EZs (see box); hence, cells contain numerous nanobatteries. Water batteries should also exist in aqueous suspensions and solutions, because EZs surround the suspended particles or dissolved molecules (see Fig. 5.5). Even water’s containers can nucleate EZ-based charge separation. All of these scenarios create batteries, which are manifestations of water’s fourth phase.

Nerves act like a dischargeable battery:

According to the prevailing view, the nerve cell membrane contains ion pumps and channels that perform this function, leaving the inside of the cell negative and the outside positive. […] An alternative view suggests that the charge separation arises from water. As we have seen, any water lying next to a charged or hydrophilic surface becomes EZ water; since cells pack charged surfaces so densely inside, most cell water is EZ water. With EZ water predominating, cell negativity could merely reflect EZ negativity.

Anesthesia wipes out EZ - this finding alone is Nobel prize worthy as this mechanism can lead to finding ways to treat paralysis or neurodegenerative conditions and chronic pain:

If the EZ battery underlies the capacity to transmit signals, then eliminating the battery should eliminate the signals; the brain should never get the message. Local anesthetics do just that: the pain sensation never makes it to your brain. This action provides an experimental testing tool: if the EZ underlies signaling, then anesthetics should wipe out the EZ. […]Clinical concentrations of either lidocaine or bupivacaine reversibly diminished EZ size in a concentration-dependent manner […]Beyond the mechanism of anesthesia, these observations imply something fundamental: an EZ basis for the cell’s electrical features. […]In other words, charges separate wherever an EZ is present. Battery-like charge separation is an EZ fingerprint.

What charges the EZ water battery?

While the charge separation mechanism may now seem evident, the maintenance mechanism is not. Like your cell phone battery, the water battery will slowly run down as opposite charges trickle back together. The EZ battery, too, will need recharging. Since nature lacks wall sockets, some other source of energy must be at hand to do the job.

Turns out that the energy source is light/electromagnetic energy:

The vehicle of energy supply was radiant electromagnetic energy — which the water absorbs and uses for building the EZ and maintaining the attendant charge separation.

[…]all wavelengths drove EZ expansion, but some wavelengths were more effective than others. Ultraviolet (including 270 nm) was least effective, visible light more effective, and infrared the most effective, particularly at 3,000 nm, which surprised us at first. Later, we realized that the 3,000 nm wavelength is the one most strongly absorbed by water. That means that the most strongly absorbed wavelength is the one that most effectively drives EZ growth — a rather satisfying correlation. […]With longer exposures at the same intensity, for example, we could easily produce EZ expansion of five to ten times. Turning off that extra light brought the EZ back to its normal size within tens of minutes. […]Visible light plays a moderate expansionary role. And infrared (IR) wavelengths are by far the most effective for building EZs.

The above explains how life exists without daylight - infrared energy is always present.

Pollack hypothesized on how the EZ lattice might assemble from the bulk water under the influence of light/IR energy. However, his reasoning is based primarily on a molecular view of water, light (photons) and everything else. Since nobody can observe molecules directly, they are computationally derived models in chemistry. In my opinion, molecular model may or may not be the true representation of reality. It is possible that the interactions are waves/frequencies propagating and intersecting at various angles in a medium rather than discrete particles, such as molecules or quanta of energy (photons, electrons, etc.)

How does EZ diminish/disassemble?

Pollack relies on molecular theory here, too, which is not very satisfying to me. However, some ideas are useful and corroborate the zeta potential theory. Note that positively charged protons in the molecular model utilized by Pollak are not free-floating (again, based on molecular models), but are bound in “hydronium ions”, i.e. molecules containing 1 oxygen and 3 hydrogens, with a net positive charge:

That balance can shift as ambient conditions change. In acidic water conditions, the ample hydronium ions in bulk water should continually chip away at EZ mass, tilting the balance towards a smaller EZ. We have confirmed this experimentally: sufficiently acidic pH does diminish EZ size. Salts erode the EZ similarly. Consider NaCl: While the Cl – component can combine with H3O+ in the bulk to yield HCl + H2O, the positive Na + can invade the negative lattice, and go on to create NaOH by extracting a lattice OH– unit. The EZ erodes and adds a water molecule to the bulk water. Wherever the lattice is open, positive ions of any sort can enter and cause EZ erosion. In sum, the exclusion zone retracts by a process that largely reverses the way it builds. It builds from attracted water molecules joining the lattice and casting off protons, many of which immediately become hydronium ions. The lattice retracts when hydronium ions invade lattice openings and extract EZ units to yield water. The balance point will depend on how much energy enters the system: more intense incident energy yields larger exclusion zones, while less intense incident energy yields smaller ones.

Pollack therefore concluded that:

The exclusion zone builds from light energy, particularly infrared. Infrared energy is available even with the lights turned off. Acoustic energy can also do the job.

This one mention of the acoustic energy in Pollacks book sent me on another deep dive that resulted in some completely mind blowing findings. This will be covered in later posts.

Water converts stored energy into useful work:

Pollack experimentally determined that water performs mechanical work in the absence of any apparent energy source, other than properties of water itself. In many of his experiments he used Nafion, which is a hydrophilic polymer material:

…much like the blood flows through the vessels!

While the detailed driving mechanism is not fully worked out, some aspects are clear (Fig. 7.10). An EZ demonstrably builds just inside the tube (a); we can see it. The EZ generates a buildup of hydronium ions in the core of the tube (b); we can measure it. When the hydronium ion concentration builds sufficiently, those positively charged water molecules must begin escaping at one end of the tube or the other, to the fluid outside. That escape initiates the flow (c). The escape draws fresh water into the other end of the tube. The incoming water gets protonated, which perpetuates the flow.

Note: This means the entire spectrum, not just the visible light. However, “white light” is the daylight, hence the importance of sunlight exposure to health.

These findings confirm the view that the heart is not a pump, and the blood flow is driven by the inherent water “energy”, i.e. it’s propensity to separate the electrical charge. The heart may act as an auxiliary “pump” for the flow in the large vessels, however, as the experiments above show, the flow in smaller vessels and capillaries is self initiated by the separation of the electrical charge in water. The heart may also act as the “director” organ: it controls the flow in one direction and separates the oxygenated and non-oxygenated blood. It likely performs other functions, conditioning and stabilizing the flow.

Other types of work driven by the water battery are described in Pollack’s book, with many interesting experiments, which you can look up for yourself.

In Einstein’s day, however, scientists could not conceive that a simple aqueous suspension could absorb energy from outside the system and put that energy to use. Even though this happens in plants all the time, nobody could imagine it occurring in nonliving systems, such as beakers of water. Yet the evidence presented above shows that it can and does happen: absorbed energy gets continuously absorbed and put to good use, one of those “uses” being the driving of Brownian motions. […] Until now, it has been thought that thermal motions of atoms and molecules are driven by internal energy. If, instead, external energy drives these motions, then a very different paradigm emerges with quite different consequences.

External energy => direction => purpose => meaning => intentional design => Creator.

The modern science doesn’t want you to think in these terms. They want you to believe that you and everything around you is just a random assemblage of particles, and you are a tiny speck in the vacuum created for no purpose, except to cause climate change and other such nonsense.

In summary:

1: Water has 4 phases, not three! In addition to liquid, ice and vapor, the 4th phase is the “exclusion zone” (EZ) water which is structured into a more stable and viscous, ice-like (but not rigid) zone of net negatively charged H3O2 (instead of H2O) water, due to water’s inherent ability to separate negatively and positively charged ions.

2: Water stores energy like a battery! Water’s fourth phase stores energy in two modes: order and charge separation. Order constitutes configurational potential energy, deliverable as the order gives way to disorder.

3: Water “battery” is charged by electromagnetic energy (primarily infrared, but visible light, too). Note: Acoustic energy also plays a very important part. Pollack mentions that acoustic energy can produce important effects, but does not explore it further. I will discuss the acoustic effects more in future articles.

4: Like charged entities can attract each other due to the halo of opposite charged entities on their periphery, with density of charge between the two entities. Everything attracts everything else to a point of electric charge equilibrium IN WATER. This has profound cosmological implications and I will explore this idea more fully in subsequent articles. Stay tuned.

