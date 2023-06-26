New: You can support this publication by a one-time donation on ko-fi.

I have a lot of new readers since I started publishing this Substack. This is an orientation post for anyone new or a quick reference for existing readers.

Update 2024: This information is clearly hitting the target. There have been several accounts online (both named and anonymous) running a smear campaign on me and Katherine Watt. Clearly, our information is hitting the target and the perpetrators are upset, but they are not sending the best and the brightest :) Variety of smears included attacks on my character, my family, allegations of being paid by pharma, working with Robert Malone, being paid by Foster Coulson, and much other nonsense. These are quite pathetic smear tactics and the only appropriate responses to them are disregard or ridicule.

I am not affiliated with or funded by any organizations, financiers, government entities, or political campaigns. The sources of support for my research, writing, public speaking and related travel are my paid subscribers on Substack and my own savings. All information here is written and compiled by me and by Katherine Watt whose legal research is unparalleled. These facts are true and correct to the best of our knowledge and ability and will be updated from time to time.

I un-archived some key posts which I am including into this Summary of Everything:

Overall characterization of what is going on: the federal and most of the state governments are gone and captured. Whatever is running the federal gov agencies (e.g. HHS) really intends to kill you, or at least substantially injure you, damage your reproductive capacity and repossess your assets in the process. The aim is to reduce the population and terrorize the survivors enough to establish a totalitarian control over much of the world’s territory. Nobody is coming to save you, your survival and that of your children is in your hands only. Do not comply.

