Brook Jackson is an American hero, a whistleblower who worked on Pfizer’s clinical trial for the contractor called Ventavia. Brook observed fraud and mismanagement of the study, complained and got promptly fired from her job. While the case has been dismissed on March 31, 2023, after about 2 years of trying to bring it forward, this case was crucial to our understanding of the true nature of the global “pandemic” - i.e. a biological, technological and psychological war of the non-sovereign, governments captured by private globalist interests against their own people and against their own military forces.