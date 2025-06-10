Now that I got your attention with my clickbait headline, this article is a collection of some recent important news. As usual, I don’t just regurgitate the takes you see in other publications, fawning over good-MAGA/MAHA moves and screaming “imagine-Kamala!” every time the MAGA-MAHA move is objectively bad. This newsletter is beholden to no party politics but a publication for those paying attention!

The Good News:

First the good news - All 17 members of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) have been fired. In a Wall Street Journal editorial on Monday Kennedy stated that he was retiring all 17 members of ACIP because: “A clean sweep is needed to re-establish public confidence in vaccine science”.

Oh-oh. You know my position on this - I am very much anti-vaccine-science. Nobody will ever be able to re-establish my trust in the deliberate poisoning advertised as prevention of imaginary computer models.

The cabal of professional child poisoners, aka the Infectious Diseases Society of America, said in a statement that “unilaterally removing an entire panel of experts is reckless, shortsighted and severely harmful.” Back in February, they were already preemptively organizing and considering establishing a coordinated “mini-ACIP” with other clinician groups in the event that Kennedy eroded the existing committee. This is typical: when you cut our the primary tumor, the ACIP, it metastasizes into baby-ACIPs…

I take it as a small victory that the 17 ACIP witches are gone, but I am not yet celebrating until we see what replaces them and what recommendations those replacements make for our children! Is the crime of poisoning our kids going to stop, or are they going to make some placating noises about “science” and continue as before? The new members of ACIP committee will still meet at the end of June, according to the HHS release. The committee is expected to discuss recommendations for the Covid vaccines and new products like Merck’s RSV antibody. This brings us to the Bad News…

The Bad News:

Sanofi reported on Monday that it plans to deliver its AstraZeneca-partnered RSV product Beyfortus “well ahead” of the disease season that starts in November to meet growing demand for its “prophylactic” monoclonal antibody for babies. Merck’s RSV antibody was also approved in the last few days.

Linked in this article is a paper by a French pharmacologist Helene Banoun, pointing out that this “preventative” monoclonal antibody prevents nothing and kills babies, but the regulators all state that “benefit outweighs the risk” (numbered references in linked paper):

The FDA recorded 12 deaths in all trials of this monoclonal antibody [2]: 4 cardiac deaths, 2 gastroenteritis, 2 sudden deaths, 1 cancer, 1 Covid, 1 fracture, 1 pneumonia, but states that no deaths were linked to treatment.

The EMA recorded 3 deaths in the placebo groups and 11 deaths in the treatment groups. EMA conclusion: the benefit/risk balance is positive...[3].

The HAS (Haute Autorité de Santé, High Health Authority, France) also stresses the absence of any data to support a possible impact on reducing hospitalization times or mortality, and also notes deaths as a possible adverse effect [4].

In its September 2022 report [3], the EMA reminds us of the fiasco of RSV vaccine trials in the past: children died of severe bronchiolitis in the vaccinated groups and none in the control groups.

Helene Banoun points out that:

this is yet another manifestation of the ADE (antibody-mediated facilitation/aggravation of infection) described for Dengue fever [5]. This ADE is due to the deleterious effect of antibodies which, instead of neutralizing the virus, facilitate its entry into the cell via the receptor of the Fc fragment of immunoglobulins. And it's precisely this Fc region of Nirsevimab (the generic name for Beyfortus) that industry has seen fit to modify: the Fc of this antibody has a higher affinity for the neonatal Fc receptor, in order to extend its lifespan.

Beyfortus sales hit almost €1.7 billion during its first full year on the market in 2024. Since the launch of Beyfortus in 2023, Sanofi and AstraZeneca have worked to triple production capacity and double the number of manufacturing sites.

According to the mainstream pharma press, the push for monoclonal antibodies is clearly an effort designed to combat the recent rise in vaccine skepticism and colling off the competition in RSV vaccines (that never worked and killed and injured a lot of infants). The new strategy seems to promote the monoclonals as

“relatively non-controversial” compared with vaccines, because President Trump took the same type of drug for Covid, Merck Research Laboratories president Dean Li said at the TD Cowen Health Care Conference in March.

Monoclonals (mAbs) for newborns is as controversial as it gets! Up until just a few years ago, monoclonal antibodies were a niche category designed ONLY for severe, and often terminal conditions, such as very advanced autoimmune disease, unresponsive to other meds, or terminal cancer. mAbs were developed as a “gentler” form of chemotherapy, and come with a host of very dangerous adverse effects, indicative of destruction of microbiome (that hasn’t even had a chance to establish in a newborn!) and destruction of healthy homeostasis. One of the known side effects of mAbs is fulminant cancer - that’s an Uber-Turbo form of cancer. Death of a healthy infant is one of the “side effects” as demonstrated above. As a bonus, the parents will be arrested and accused of child abuse (and in the cases of parents offering their babies for experiments in witchcraft, aka, “clinical trials” of shyte babies don’t need, I don’t disagree with this approach).

I will probably write a separate review on mAbs in the future, but suffice to say, they are the same cocktails of unstable bio and synthetic material, manufactured with similar techniques as synthetic vaccines, minus maybe the worst parts - adjuvants and delivery vehicles like LNPs.

Now, don’t call me a black-piller, because I have some great news for you today.

The Best News that Nobody Reported On!

The “Big-Beautiful” cauldron of mRNA and other poison manufacturing, the CIA-DOD-JD Vance-Peter Thiel-Scott Gottlieb-Deep State-affiliated, “venture-backed” (yeah, my elbow) National Resilience said it will close six underutilized sites in a significant reset of its ambitions to grow into a major player in biopharmaceutical contracting.

Yahoo!!! That’s what I call winning for real.

The above articles will give you the idea of how significant this downsizing is.

Specifically, National Resilience plans to shut down six manufacturing sites through a separate legal entity, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Monday. The rest of National Resilience will continue operations. Three of the affected sites are in Massachusetts: Bedford, Allston, and Marlborough. The others are in San Diego and Fremont, CA, and Alachua, FL.

I love that they call it a “reset” of their ambitions. LOVE IT. Go reset yourselves!

