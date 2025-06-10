Due Diligence and Art

Due Diligence and Art

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dee's meow's avatar
Dee's meow
3h

Lovely water colour.

Thank you for the article. Im with you on never trusting vx again. I live with what the childhood vxs did to my child. Vxs do cause autism, and more!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Ragna Raven's avatar
Ragna Raven
3h

I honestly see no positive progress in this whatsoever, Sasha. Kennedy approved the new moderna shit at the end of May which will definitely lead to yet another genocide worldwide. So he fires the representatives supporting the selfsame company he says he is against???! This is nonsense, man! You ask me, I believe he has to go. His decision is a danger to the entire world.

Yes, I am angry. No amount of political whitewash will ever wash a genocide white.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
57 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sasha Latypova
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture