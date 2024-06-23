This is a follow up to my post reporting on unexplained-by-market-demand (lack thereof) mad rush at Moderna to scale up several “resilience” manufacturing sites by end of 2024. This is how they are referred to internally at Moderna, “resilience”, with a small r:

Dear friends, I solved the mystery! This press report from Reuters on June 14 is highly relevant to understanding what exactly Moderna knew several months ago and others didn’t. They knew who their bosses are, and so does the FDA.

Here is the entire article, emphasis added by me. So strange that outside of the trade press (where I saw it in my email feed) it received no media attention. It is highly significant in my opinion:

June 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. health regulator has changed its strain recommendation for the 2024-25 COVID-19 vaccines, as it asked manufacturers to update the new shots to target the KP.2 variant, if feasible, instead of the JN.1 lineage it sought to target earlier. The Food and Drug Administration's change in recommendation, in an update dated Thursday, comes even as Moderna, and Novavax — makers of two of the three COVID vaccines — submitted their applications to the agency for updating the fall 2024 season shots with the JN.1 strain. Novavax had said its manufacturing is underway for a JN.1 vaccine and it cannot have a shot this fall for another strain. The company applied for authorization on Friday and said its shot showed broad cross-neutralizing antibodies against multiple variants, including KP.2 and KP.3. It said it can be ready with its JN.1 shot by mid-July. Novavax was not immediately available for comment on the FDA's preference for a KP.2 shot. The FDA's new advisory differs from recommendations of its own advisers and the European regulator and World Health Organization, all of which sought targeting the JN.1 strain with the updated vaccines. However, FDA's Peter Marks, during the advisory panel's meeting earlier this month, had said he wanted to give people the choice of a KP.2-targeting vaccine, counting on the quick updates possible with messenger RNA shots from Moderna and Pfizer and its partner BioNTech. "We always say we shouldn't be chasing strains, but we're paying an incredibly high premium for mRNA vaccines to be able to have the freshest vaccines," Marks, director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, had then said. mRNA vaccines can be developed more quickly than Novavax's protein-based shot. JN.1 was the dominant strain in the U.S. earlier this year. While it is no longer as prevalent, it is estimated to account for 3.1% of cases over a two-week period ended June 8, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data showed. The KP.2 variant was estimated to account for about 22.5% of cases, with KP.3 now becoming dominant at 25%. Pfizer said on Friday it was having discussions with regulators globally, including the FDA, to assess the composition of future COVID vaccine formulations. Moderna said it would be ready with the updated shot in time for the fall vaccination campaign, regardless of the final decision on the strain. Shares of Novavax, Moderna and BioNTech each closed more than 3.5% down in the U.S.

Do you see what’s going on here? Let’s review:

The FDA, earlier this year, told all covid vax makers they “predict” a made-up covid variant and to make jabs for this variant. Then, on June 14, they suddenly changed their prediction to another made-up variant. Are these real in any way? NO. They are based on computer models that analyze millions of letters and fit them into bullshit stories. You can re-run them a few times and get a zillion different variants. The only thing that’s real here is FDA is creating artificial barriers for the competitors of Moderna by asking them to quickly change the manufacturing process that they have been setting up since several months ago. Notice that Novavax’s shot is much slower to make, so they probably will not be able to start deliveries 60-100 days from now (now, where did we see these timelines before??)

Thank you,

for reminding where:

In June 2019 - pre-Covid - the official youtube channel of the U.S. JPEO-CBRND posted a 3 minute video summarizing a complex and well-planned ‘Medical Rapid Response’ at the nexus of government, research and industry in the event of a biological attack, specifically with reference to counter-WMD measures in the form of “accelerated medical products” - from diagnostics to vaccines. JPEO-CBRN Defense - “Medical Rapid Response” (2019) Source : https://www.youtube.com/@jpeocbrnd

Novavax is out of the race by this FDA move.

You may ask: Moderna and Pfizer are using the same technology, why is this preferential to Moderna?

The answer is pretty simple - Pfizer makes their own active substance, i.e. the portion of the toxic, unpredictable chemical brew that contains the mRNA molecule “coding” for the made-up “variant”. The active substance is made at several facilities (for different parts of the world) such as Puurs plant in Belgium, Kalamazoo in Michigan and a few other places, operated by Pfizer and/or private contractors of Pfizer. This quick change by the FDA is not simple to implement as it requires numerous “validation and verification” steps, running many tests, sign-offs, internal audit paperwork, deviation reports, etc. None of this makes any better product (it’s all poison) but the massive bureaucracy entailed is going to be hard for Pfizer to pull off in time. In addition, both TX AG and KS AG are now suing Pfizer with toothless but annoying civil lawsuits (pre-empted by PREP Act and EUA/PHE law) that create bad PR and put management on the defensive. Skipping internal quality steps while 2+ government guns are being pointed at you is not a great idea. Given that Pfizer announced massive layoffs and cost cutting recently ($4B+!!) there are bound to be numerous disgruntled potential whistleblowers.

Notice also, the same brave AGs do not dare to sue Moderna who has committed the same consumer protection law violations as Pfizer did in their states. I wonder, why? (This question will be answered in my next article, stay tuned).

Moderna breezily responded to the FDA that they will deliver whatever variant is preferred whenever. Wow. At THIS speed of science, we are definitely going to Mars and beyond. Buckle up, Buzz Lightyear…

The secret of Moderna’s impressive confidence? They don’t have to worry about the active substance and changing pesky made-up “codes” in it. The active substance for Moderna is made by the CIA-backed, DOD-funded (and operated) Resilience, aka National Resilience, aka Resilience Biotechnology, aka Ology, aka Nanotherapeutics and many other aliases.

Resilience is also discussed in this recent post:

“DOD-ADM: Nationalize the costs … privatize the profits.”

When Col Matt Hepburn told Astra Zeneca’s and other pharma executives that the DOD will be “predicting” the pandemic viruses and the pharma companies will be showered with money from the DOD to make vaccines in 60 days, he was enticing them into a cartel to commit mass murder and injury by poisoning. Which they have done in the past 3-4 years. Now, we are at a different phase of this game, and AZ is out. The remaining contestants in this fake competition are going to be chasing these “quick, change the variant!” games, while the US military cartel will be making cash by front-running these changes. Where do you think Peter Marks gets the “current pandemic variants” from? A few rounds of this game, and the only one standing will be Moderna as a front for US Gov/DOD/CIA pumping toxic mRNA sludge from Resilience via “resilience sites” onto the world.

Art for today: Sunflower, oil on panel, 8x10 in.