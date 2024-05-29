According to my inside sources at Moderna, they are scaling up manufacturing despite no real demand…

full steam ahead with crazy deadlines to get the resilience sites running before the years end. These will support CV19, RSV and flu. Not sure why they are so eager to get the sites operating unless they know something.

Resilience sites are Canada, UK and Australia. There is something going on in Switzerland as well, just not sure the details yet. I don’t know why leadership has such tight deadlines to get these sites up and running unless they know of a new 'pandemic' is in the near future. They are scaling up the Rovi site in Spain, too. That is the site that produced the CV19 vax that was sent to Japan where they halted it because of contamination, and it killed a few people. Production has picked up, but I am not sure what it is for, though it is the legacy product. Covid, RSV and Flu are the legacy process. There is a new manufacturing process in development.

The Endpoints News reported in March that while reporting a significant drop in revenue in 2024 (decrease of $2B vs 2023)…

In its full-year 2023 earnings report last month, Moderna said Covid-19 vaccine sales came in at the low end of estimates — $6.1 billion, excluding revenue from the vaccine alliance Gavi. That represented about 48% of the US market in the fall of 2023. Moderna expects $4 billion in Covid-19 vaccine sales this year.

…Moderna, nonetheless, is expecting a $10 billion market for RSV (the plan is to jab every pregnant woman and every child multiple times, and also push the shots for 50+ yo). They also expect a $7 billion market for flu mRNA vaccines, and in addition, they expect to charge premium price of $50/shot (current prices are $15-$30).

At the time Moderna was expecting FDA review for RSV shot to be completed by May 12, 2024. It wasn’t. FDA send them the notification saying that they are running behind the schedule and expect to hear by end of May. Moderna wants to launch the RSV poison in June.

Here is the latest published news on RSV:

Flu:

I think Moderna’s manufacturing investment is inspired by this tragic news:

Vaccinate every earthworm! At $50/worm! We can’t let avian flu win! What a fabulous market potential.

My secret sources provided me with a current Moderna manufacturing process flow, at least some part of it. All of this is “digital” and driven by AI according to Moderna’s management:

I offer a money reward of $100 to anyone who can decipher what this means or what it does. The provider of this system is mentioned on the chart - BioPharm Engineered Systems. My current working hypothesis - it’s a witches cauldron with buttons and a graphical user interface. Please, someone, convince me otherwise! In any case, this is what’s being urgently scaled-up at the Moderna “resilience sites” by end of the year.

Meanwhile, in Pfizerland things are very different:

Pfizer does not seem to have received the memo about exciting new pandemic markets of RSV, flu and covid, and instead of scaling up they are cutting an additional $1.5 billion in costs and scaling down the manufacturing. According to Endpoints News:

Months after beginning a $4 billion savings strategy, Pfizer is planning on a new $1.5 billion round of cost cuts, as well as what are likely to be more reductions in the future. The cuts include shrinking the company’s manufacturing base, a Pfizer spokesperson said, a portion of Pfizer’s business which grew substantially during the Covid-19 pandemic. “This program will focus on streamlining our ways of working, reducing complexity, and increasing productivity in Pfizer Global Supply,” the spokesperson said. In a securities filing, Pfizer called the savings plan a “multi-phased effort” that “will span multiple years, and is expected to include operational efficiencies, network structure changes, and product portfolio enhancements.”

Art for today: Thunder Mountain, watercolor, 7x7 in.