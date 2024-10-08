Watch the livestream here: https://drdrew.com/live/
We will be discussing the following topics, and any questions from the audience:
"Make America Healthy Again" policy misdirects from the main driver of chronic illness - the CDC vaccine schedule.
·
Vaccine-induced food allergies: turning [even organic and healthy] food into poison
·
Due Diligence and Art is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
He still recommends C19 vax and boosters for his "older" patients. Maybe you can convince him otherwise.
Sasha, i do have to say i live those kinda appearances. U talking sense into the minds of so called influential people, is popcorn watch. Enjoy ur time, hopefully u can grab some minds and pull 'em out of the bubble.