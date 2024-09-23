I wanted to share these comments and very useful references provided by a reader. This explains the gelatin allergy and peanut allergy - they did not exist before these proteins were added to vaccines. Since late 80’s these and many other allergies to common food exploded.

Antonio Chaves

Here is the Japanese article. To summarize, https://www.niid.go.jp/niid/images/JJID/R-9.pdf According to Table 6 (p. 191), nearly half the children who received the gelatin-containing DTAP as babies had allergic reactions to gelatin (54 out of 126). This allergic response was undetected in the control group (0 out of 29). This is about as statistically significant as it gets!

Below are key passages from Heather Fraser's book “The Peanut Allergy Epidemic: What’s Causing It and How to Stop It” (2015). It refers to a Japanese study that showed a clear link between gelatin-containing vaccines given to babies and gelatin allergies: https://www.utne.com/food/peanut-allergy-epidemic-ze0z1606zcbru/ "....The second line of thought is that there is a causal relationship between the injected ingredients and allergy — and although the proven allergenicity of vaccines is widely acknowledged, medical literature carefully avoids the question of what kinds of allergies vaccines can and do create to substances that are coincidentally or subsequently inhaled, ingested or injected. One exception to this unwritten rule was an unusual admission by Japanese doctors that an outbreak of gelatin allergy in children starting in 1988 and continuing through the 1990s was caused by pediatric vaccination. In that year, changes to the vaccination schedule in Japan meant that the DTP was replaced by an acellular version containing gelatin, the age at which it was administered to children was dropped from two years to three months, and this new vaccine was given before the live virus MMR vaccine that also contained gelatin. When children began reacting with anaphylaxis to the MMR vaccine as well as gelatin-containing foods (yogurt, Jell-O, etc.), doctors investigated. Finally, they concluded that the aluminum adjuvant in the DTaP had helped sensitize children to the “minute amounts” of proteins in the refined gelatin in the vaccine. Removal of gelatin from the DTaP vaccines was “an ultimate solution for vaccine-related gelatin allergy.” Subsequently, new cases of gelatin allergy in Japanese children dropped.......Quantities and qualities of adjuvant and other vaccine ingredients injected into children changed dramatically between 1989 and 1994 in ‘mature markets’ for vaccines including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia....The fact that refined peanut oil was a documented vaccine ingredient in the past is a subject of concern equal to the potential of sensitization to body tissues or even of cross-reactivity between dietary peanut and homologous injected proteins......As ingredients changed, the number of shots increased for kids in their first eighteen months of life from ten to as many as twenty-nine."

In addition, here is some great data package assembled by Children’s Health Defense (part of this 70-page slide deck). I have pulled the slides showing that vaccination dramatically increases the risk of gastrointestinal disorders and allergies to common proteins in the environment. Vaccines turn common food into poison due to the anaphylaxis/allergy/autoimmunity that they induce in an unpredictable % of the population. The more shots one received, the higher the chances of developing these reactions to yet another protein.

Note - this study is only assessing the incidence of celiac disease, i.e. the most severe form of gluten allergy. There is a much larger population who are gluten intolerant and even larger population of those who are sensitized, or don’t know [yet] that they have an allergy to gluten and maybe diagnosed with other inflammatory conditions:

Gastrointestinal disorders (also indicative of sensitization to food proteins):

Inflammatory bowel disease:

Gastroenteritis:

Once a person is anaphylactized to food, it does not matter whether that food is organic, sustainably farmed or not. That food is permanently poisonous to that person. If it’s not immediately recognized, as most food allergies are not immediately identifiable, the gastrointestinal system and the microbiome get damaged or even destroyed. Damaged microbiome leads to a host of chronic diseases such as metabolic and autoimmune conditions, cancer and neurodegenerative conditions.

